Soccer-Swiss Koller named new Al Ahly manager

He will replace Portuguese Ricardo Soares who left the club in August after only two months in charge. Koller, 61, had coached Swiss side Basel until leaving in 2020 after they lost in the Europa League quarter-finals.

Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2022 22:33 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 22:33 IST
Egyptian Premier League club Al Ahly SC have hired Swiss Marcel Koller as their new manager on a two-year contract, the club announced on Friday. He will replace Portuguese Ricardo Soares who left the club in August after only two months in charge.

Koller, 61, had coached Swiss side Basel until leaving in 2020 after they lost in the Europa League quarter-finals. He also coached Austria from 2011 to 2017 and led the country to the European Championship in 2016.

Cairo-based Al Ahly ended the season in third place in the standings in August and as holders lost the CAF Champions League final against Marocco Wydad AC in May.

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

