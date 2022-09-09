Left Menu

Motor racing-Sainz on top in practice for Ferrari's home race

Sainz, who will start Sunday's race from the back of the grid after engine penalties, lowered the benchmark to 1:21.664 in the later stint with Red Bull's runaway championship leader Max Verstappen second. Leclerc was third and McLaren's Lando Norris fourth.

Reuters | Updated: 10-09-2022 00:06 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 23:56 IST
Motor racing-Sainz on top in practice for Ferrari's home race
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@F1)

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz set the pace in practice for Ferrari's home Italian Grand Prix on Friday after a sombre start to the schedule with Formula One mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth.

Leclerc had the ever-passionate fans on their feet by lapping Monza's 'Temple of Speed', celebrating its 100th anniversary, in one minute 22.410 seconds on soft tyres in the first session. Sainz, who will start Sunday's race from the back of the grid after engine penalties, lowered the benchmark to 1:21.664 in the later stint with Red Bull's runaway championship leader Max Verstappen second.

Leclerc was third and McLaren's Lando Norris fourth. "Our race pace looked stronger than our qualifying pace, so if we put it all together there is quite good potential to have a solid weekend," said Leclerc.

The Mercedes pair of George Russell and seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton were third and fourth fastest respectively in session one and then fifth and seventh. Hamilton, a five times winner at Monza, will also start from the back -- less of a disadvantage than at other tracks because overtaking opportunities are good -- due to a raft of engine-related penalties.

"We made some setup changes in between FP1 and FP2 and went a lot slower, or the other guys went a lot quicker -- we just didn't feel as fast in the later session," said Hamilton. Russell said Mercedes were lacking some electrical deployment.

"We're similar to Red Bull but Ferrari seem to have the upper hand on deployment which might be tricky in a race scenario," he said. LONG RUNS

Verstappen, 109 points clear of Leclerc with seven races remaining, has a five place penalty due to exceeding his engine allocation but sounded unconcerned. "If you look at the long runs we look good and of course that's most important for the race," he said. "We did more long run practice knowing that we have the five place grid penalty on Sunday."

Verstappen's Mexican team mate Sergio Perez will drop 10 places while AlphaTauri's Yuki Tsunoda also goes to the back of the grid for accumulated reprimands and engine penalties. Alfa Romeo's Valtteri Bottas has a 15-place drop and Haas's Mick Schumacher also faces a penalty after stopping on track with a power unit problem.

At the bottom end of the timesheets Dutch driver Nyck de Vries stood in for Sebastian Vettel at Aston Martin in the first session -- the third team he has represented in practice this season after Mercedes and Williams. Ferrari's Italian reserve Antonio Giovinazzi, dropped by Alfa Romeo at the end of last season, replaced Mick Schumacher at Haas for the same session and was 18th.

The teams -- a majority based in England -- stood in the pit lane outside their garages to observe a minute's silence before the session started with the drivers wearing black armbands. A photograph of the Queen, whose parents attended Formula One's first world championship grand prix at Silverstone in 1950, appeared on a big screen over the podium.

World championship leaders Red Bull pared back social media and silenced the music usually playing in the garage while mechanics are working. Teams also carried messages of respect on the cars for Britain's longest reigning monarch, who died aged 96 on Thursday.

Hamilton, who received an honour from the Queen after his first championship in 2008 and was knighted last December by the now King Charles III, posted a message on Instagram. "She was a symbol of hope for so many and she served her country with dignity, dedication and kindness," he said. "She was truly like no other and I'm grateful to have lived during her time."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behind long COVID; U.S. starts enrollments in trial testing smaller dosage of monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behi...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Some Russians mourn Queen Elizabeth with flowers as Kremlin pays respects; King Charles to address a nation shaken by death of queen and more

World News Roundup: Some Russians mourn Queen Elizabeth with flowers as Krem...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek goes all in to reach U.S Open final; Athletics-Fraser-Pryce caps memorable Diamond League season with 100m crown and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek goes all in to reach U.S Open final; Ath...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden visit to Intel semiconductor plant to test his appeal in deep-red Ohio; Washington mayor declares public emergency over migrant arrivals from Texas, Arizona and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden visit to Intel semiconductor plant to test h...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022