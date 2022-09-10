Left Menu

Tennis-Ruud reaches U.S. Open final with confident win over Khachanov

Reuters | Updated: 10-09-2022 03:51 IST | Created: 10-09-2022 03:51 IST
Tennis-Ruud reaches U.S. Open final with confident win over Khachanov

Norwegian Casper Ruud harnessed his mighty forehand to reach his second Grand Slam final this year by beating Russian Karen Khachanov 7-6(5) 6-2 5-7 6-2 at the U.S. Open.

Fifth seed Ruud showed he could go the distance having survived an extraordinary 55-shot rally to close the first-set tiebreak and next faces either home hope Frances Tiafoe or third seed Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in the final. The Roland-Garros runner-up is known for his poise on clay but proved equally effective on New York's hard courts, winning 14 straight points to build a 5-1 lead in a near-flawless second set.

His form deteriorated in the third set, where he racked up 11 unforced errors and handed Khachanov the break on set point, but he bounced back to convert breaks on chances in the third and fifth game of the fourth set and clinched the contest with a forehand winner, one of 20 across the match.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behind long COVID; U.S. starts enrollments in trial testing smaller dosage of monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behi...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Some Russians mourn Queen Elizabeth with flowers as Kremlin pays respects; King Charles to address a nation shaken by death of queen and more

World News Roundup: Some Russians mourn Queen Elizabeth with flowers as Krem...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek goes all in to reach U.S Open final; Athletics-Fraser-Pryce caps memorable Diamond League season with 100m crown and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek goes all in to reach U.S Open final; Ath...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden visit to Intel semiconductor plant to test his appeal in deep-red Ohio; Washington mayor declares public emergency over migrant arrivals from Texas, Arizona and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden visit to Intel semiconductor plant to test h...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022