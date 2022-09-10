Left Menu

BYU investigation finds nothing to corroborate allegations of fans' racist slurs

BYU repudiated the alleged slurs at that time and said it would investigate, and it also banned a fan identified by Duke players as yelling racist slurs from attending any BYU athletic events. But in a written statement on Friday, the BYU Athletics Department said that its investigation could find no evidence to support the allegations.

Reuters | Updated: 10-09-2022 04:18 IST | Created: 10-09-2022 04:18 IST
BYU investigation finds nothing to corroborate allegations of fans' racist slurs

Brigham Young University said on Friday an investigation it carried out could not corroborate allegations that its volleyball fans yelled racial slurs at a Black player from Duke University. A Duke player said last month she and her fellow Black teammates were taunted with slurs throughout an Aug. 26 match in Provo, Utah. BYU repudiated the alleged slurs at that time and said it would investigate, and it also banned a fan identified by Duke players as yelling racist slurs from attending any BYU athletic events.

But in a written statement on Friday, the BYU Athletics Department said that its investigation could find no evidence to support the allegations. BYU said it reviewed all available audio and video footage, along with video from security cameras and said it reached out to more than 50 people who attended the game, including Duke personnel and athletes. BYU said it had lifted the ban on the fan, who remained unidentified.

Despite not finding evidence slurs were yelled, BYU said in the statement that "we would not tolerate any conduct that would make a student athlete feel unsafe." Nina King, the director of athletics at Duke, said in a written statement on Friday that "we unequivocally stand with" the Duke volleyball players who made the accusations, "especially when their character is called into question."

On Aug. 28, Duke volleyball player Rachel Richardson, who is the only Black starter on the team, alleged in a statement on Twitter that she and her teammates repeatedly heard racial slurs yelled at them from the BYU student section of the stands. Richardson said BYU officials and coaching staff were alerted to the situation during and immediately after the game, "but failed to take the necessary steps to stop the unacceptable behavior."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behind long COVID; U.S. starts enrollments in trial testing smaller dosage of monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behi...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Some Russians mourn Queen Elizabeth with flowers as Kremlin pays respects; King Charles to address a nation shaken by death of queen and more

World News Roundup: Some Russians mourn Queen Elizabeth with flowers as Krem...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden visit to Intel semiconductor plant to test his appeal in deep-red Ohio; Washington mayor declares public emergency over migrant arrivals from Texas, Arizona and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden visit to Intel semiconductor plant to test h...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek goes all in to reach U.S Open final; Athletics-Fraser-Pryce caps memorable Diamond League season with 100m crown and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek goes all in to reach U.S Open final; Ath...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022