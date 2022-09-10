Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Ruud reaches U.S. Open final with confident win over Khachanov

Norwegian Casper Ruud harnessed his mighty forehand to reach his second Grand Slam final this year by beating Russian Karen Khachanov 7-6(5) 6-2 5-7 6-2 at the U.S. Open, keeping alive his hopes of reaching the top of the world rankings. The first Norwegian man to reach the final at Flushing Meadows won an extraordinary 55-shot rally to close the first-set tiebreak on his way to victory at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Olympics-Full faith in French police for Paris 2024 after Champions League final lessons - IOC

French security authorities have learned from this year's Champions League soccer final incidents and can be fully trusted to safeguard the Paris 2024 summer Olympics, the International Olympic Committee said on Friday. The Champions League final -- the last match of Europe's premier club competition -- in June at Paris' Stade de France between Real Madrid and Liverpool was delayed by more than 30 minutes after officers forcefully held back people trying to enter the stadium grounds.

Motor racing-Tsunoda goes to back of grid as penalties mount up

AlphaTauri's Yuki Tsunoda will go to the back of the grid for Sunday's Italian Formula One Grand Prix after racking up reprimands, engine penalties and a sanction for ignoring warning flags on Friday. The Japanese driver picked up his fifth reprimand in 15 races at last weekend's Dutch Grand Prix for driving on track with his seat belts loosened.

Cycling-Pedersen wins Vuelta stage 19, Evenepoel maintains overall lead

Denmark's Mads Pedersen dominated a bunch sprint to win stage 19 of the Vuelta a Espana in style on Friday -- his third victory at this year's race. Overall race leader Remco Evenepoel of Belgium finished safely in the peloton to maintain his two minutes seven seconds advantage over Spaniard Enric Mas with two days remaining.

Motor racing-Herta super-licence would jeopardise F1 ladder, says de Vries

Relaxing the Formula One super-licence rules for American IndyCar racer Colton Herta would jeopardise the sport's ladder to the top, Mercedes reserve and fellow prospect Nyck de Vries said on Friday. Dutchman De Vries has a super-licence after winning the Formula Two and electric Formula E championship and has appeared in Friday practice for three different Mercedes-powered Formula One teams this season.

Mixed Martial Arts-Ferguson steps in to face Diaz in UFC main event as Chimaev misses weight

American Tony Ferguson will step up to take on compatriot Nate Diaz in the main event at UFC 279 after Swedish fighter Khamzat Chimaev missed the weight for Saturday's welterweight showdown by a whopping 7.5 pounds. The 28-year-old Chimaev tipped the scales at 178.5 pounds, well over the welterweight limit of 171, with his team saying a "medical issue" prevented him from cutting weight effectively.

Motor racing-Sainz on top in practice for Ferrari's home race

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz set the pace in practice for Ferrari's home Italian Grand Prix on Friday after a sombre start to the schedule with Formula One mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth. Leclerc had the ever-passionate fans on their feet by lapping Monza's 'Temple of Speed', celebrating its 100th anniversary, in one minute 22.410 seconds on soft tyres in the first session.

Soccer-Jesus misses out as Brazil call up new faces before World Cup

Brazil have left in-form striker Gabriel Jesus out of a 26-man squad for this month's friendlies against Ghana and Tunisia but Gleison Bremer and Roger Ibanez are included for the first time. Coach Tite on Friday named his last squad before the World Cup in Qatar with players given their final chance to make the cut for the finals that kick off on Nov. 20.

Sport-All soccer in England postponed to mourn Queen, cricket and rugby go ahead

English soccer's ruling body postponed all fixtures until Monday as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth but cricket and rugby matches will go ahead as planned this weekend. Soccer's top flight Premier League and the English Football League (EFL) had already announced they were postponing their next round of fixtures.

Tennis-Ram and Salisbury retain U.S. Open men's doubles title

American Rajeev Ram and Britain's Joe Salisbury beat Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski 7-6(4) 7-5 on Friday to become only the second pair to retain the U.S. Open men's doubles title. Playing in their fourth U.S. Open together, Ram and Salisbury have enjoyed plenty of success at Flushing Meadows.

