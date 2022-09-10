Girona beats Valladolid 2-1 in meeting of promoted teams

Left Menu

PTI | Girona | Updated: 10-09-2022 09:14 IST | Created: 10-09-2022 09:14 IST
Oriol Romeu scored late to give Girona a 2-1 win over Valladolid in a meeting of recently promoted sides in the Spanish league.

Reinier Carvalho put Girona in front in the 21st minute on Friday when he scored from a pass by Aleix García after he recovered the ball near the area.

Valladolid's Monchu Rodríguez equalised in the 38th with a shot from outside the area.

Valladolid lost Sergi Guardiola, Luis Pérez and Kike Pérez all to injury before Romeu scored the decider with two minutes to go.

Romeu headed in the winner after Santiago Bueno used his head to knock down a free kick to the far post for his teammate to finish off.

Girona's second win in five rounds lifted it into ninth place. Valladolid was left in 14th. AP SSC SSC

