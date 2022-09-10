Sports Schedule: September 10
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2022 09:14 IST | Created: 10-09-2022 09:14 IST
Sports Schedule for Saturday, September 10 CRICKET: *Preview of Asia Cup final between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Dubai. *Day 3 of second unofficial Test between India A and New Zealand A in Hubli.
*Report of Duleep Trophy matches.
*Other stories related to India and international cricket.
FOOTBALL: *131st edition of Durand Cup.
*61st edition of Subroto Cup.
*Stories related to international football.
TENNIS: *US Open. GOLF: *38th Shinhan Donghae Open in Japan.
*Second edition of J&K Open.
