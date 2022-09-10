Left Menu

Sports Schedule: September 10

Day 3 of second unofficial Test between India A and New Zealand A in Hubli.Report of Duleep Trophy matches.Other stories related to India and international cricket.FOOTBALL 131st edition of Durand Cup.61st edition of Subroto Cup.Stories related to international football.TENNIS US Open. GOLF 38th Shinhan Donghae Open in Japan.Second edition of JK Open.

Sports Schedule: September 10
Sports Schedule for Saturday, September 10 CRICKET: *Preview of Asia Cup final between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Dubai. *Day 3 of second unofficial Test between India A and New Zealand A in Hubli.

*Report of Duleep Trophy matches.

*Other stories related to India and international cricket.

FOOTBALL: *131st edition of Durand Cup.

*61st edition of Subroto Cup.

*Stories related to international football.

TENNIS: *US Open. GOLF: *38th Shinhan Donghae Open in Japan.

*Second edition of J&K Open.

