Left Menu

Tennis-Alcaraz ends Tiafoe's dream run at U.S. Open to reach final

Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz ended Frances Tiafoe's dream run at the U.S. Open with a 6-7(6) 6-3 6-1 6-7(5) 6-3 win to reach his first major final, where he will face Casper Ruud with the world number one ranking on the line. Despite playing into the early morning hours in his previous two five-set matches, the 19-year-old showed no signs of fatigue on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 10-09-2022 09:40 IST | Created: 10-09-2022 09:40 IST
Tennis-Alcaraz ends Tiafoe's dream run at U.S. Open to reach final

Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz ended Frances Tiafoe's dream run at the U.S. Open with a 6-7(6) 6-3 6-1 6-7(5) 6-3 win to reach his first major final, where he will face Casper Ruud with the world number one ranking on the line.

Despite playing into the early morning hours in his previous two five-set matches, the 19-year-old showed no signs of fatigue on Friday. He fell on his back and covered his face with his hands after winning the hard-fought battle. If he can beat Ruud, Alcaraz would become the youngest man to be world number one, breaking the mark set by Australian Lleyton Hewitt, who was 20 when he became the world's top ranked player in 2001.

The win ends Big Foe's run at the tournament, where his unlikely success and uniquely American life story captivated fans and brought out luminaries including former first lady Michelle Obama to Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday night.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Homely Yours to fast track Golden Visa process for aspirants in India

Homely Yours to fast track Golden Visa process for aspirants in India

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behind long COVID; U.S. starts enrollments in trial testing smaller dosage of monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behi...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Some Russians mourn Queen Elizabeth with flowers as Kremlin pays respects; King Charles to address a nation shaken by death of queen and more

World News Roundup: Some Russians mourn Queen Elizabeth with flowers as Krem...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden visit to Intel semiconductor plant to test his appeal in deep-red Ohio; Washington mayor declares public emergency over migrant arrivals from Texas, Arizona and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden visit to Intel semiconductor plant to test h...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022