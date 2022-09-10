Tennis-Alcaraz ends Tiafoe's dream run at U.S. Open to reach final
Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz ended Frances Tiafoe's dream run at the U.S. Open with a 6-7(6) 6-3 6-1 6-7(5) 6-3 win to reach his first major final, where he will face Casper Ruud with the world number one ranking on the line. Despite playing into the early morning hours in his previous two five-set matches, the 19-year-old showed no signs of fatigue on Friday.
Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz ended Frances Tiafoe's dream run at the U.S. Open with a 6-7(6) 6-3 6-1 6-7(5) 6-3 win to reach his first major final, where he will face Casper Ruud with the world number one ranking on the line.
Despite playing into the early morning hours in his previous two five-set matches, the 19-year-old showed no signs of fatigue on Friday. He fell on his back and covered his face with his hands after winning the hard-fought battle. If he can beat Ruud, Alcaraz would become the youngest man to be world number one, breaking the mark set by Australian Lleyton Hewitt, who was 20 when he became the world's top ranked player in 2001.
The win ends Big Foe's run at the tournament, where his unlikely success and uniquely American life story captivated fans and brought out luminaries including former first lady Michelle Obama to Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday night.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Michelle Obama
- Carlos Alcaraz
- Casper Ruud
- U.S.
- American
- Lleyton Hewitt
- Australian
- Spanish
ALSO READ
U.S. suspends 26 Chinese flights in response to China flight cancellations
Texas police arrests woman for assault on Indian Americans
U.S. judge throws out Texas gun ban for young adults after Supreme Court ruling
U.S. judge throws out Texas gun ban for young adults after Supreme Court ruling
Taiwan president says U.S. visits reinforce determination to defend itself