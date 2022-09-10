Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Ruud reaches U.S. Open final with confident win over Khachanov; Motor racing-Tsunoda goes to back of grid as penalties mount up and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Ruud reaches U.S. Open final with confident win over Khachanov

Norwegian Casper Ruud harnessed his mighty forehand to reach his second Grand Slam final this year, beating Russian Karen Khachanov 7-6(5) 6-2 5-7 6-2 at the U.S. Open and keeping alive his hopes of reaching the top of the world rankings. The first Norwegian man to reach the final at Flushing Meadows won an extraordinary 55-shot rally to close the first-set tie break on his way to victory at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Tennis-Relentless Alcaraz ends Tiafoe's dream run to reach U.S. Open final

Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz ended Frances Tiafoe's dream run at the U.S. Open with a 6-7(6) 6-3 6-1 6-7(5) 6-3 win to reach his first major final, where he will face Casper Ruud with the world number one ranking on the line. Despite playing into the early morning hours in his previous two five-set matches, the 19-year-old showed no signs of fatigue on Friday, racing around the court to win the hard-fought battle.

Motor racing-Tsunoda goes to back of grid as penalties mount up

AlphaTauri's Yuki Tsunoda will go to the back of the grid for Sunday's Italian Formula One Grand Prix after racking up reprimands, engine penalties and a sanction for ignoring warning flags on Friday. The Japanese driver picked up his fifth reprimand in 15 races at last weekend's Dutch Grand Prix for driving on track with his seat belts loosened.

Cycling-Pedersen wins Vuelta stage 19, Evenepoel maintains overall lead

Denmark's Mads Pedersen dominated a bunch sprint to win stage 19 of the Vuelta a Espana in style on Friday -- his third victory at this year's race. Overall race leader Remco Evenepoel of Belgium finished safely in the peloton to maintain his two minutes seven seconds advantage over Spaniard Enric Mas with two days remaining.

Tennis-Going the distance: Ruud's 55-shot rally thrills U.S. Open crowd

A 55-shot, marathon rally brought fans to their feet in Flushing Meadows on Friday but nearly leveled the two men who lived through it, Norwegian Casper Ruud and Russian Karen Khachanov, competing in their U.S. Open semi-final. Fifth seed Ruud overcame Khachanov 7-6(5) 6-2 5-7 6-2 to reach his second Grand Slam championship match this year but said it took a Herculean effort after clinching the first-set tiebreak in the longest rally of the tournament by far.

Mixed Martial Arts-Ferguson steps in to face Diaz in UFC main event as Chimaev misses weight

American Tony Ferguson will step up to take on compatriot Nate Diaz in the main event at UFC 279 after Swedish fighter Khamzat Chimaev missed the weight for Saturday's welterweight showdown by a whopping 7.5 pounds. The 28-year-old Chimaev tipped the scales at 178.5 pounds, well over the welterweight limit of 171, with his team saying a "medical issue" prevented him from cutting weight effectively.

Motor racing-Sainz on top in practice for Ferrari's home race

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz set the pace in practice for Ferrari's home Italian Grand Prix on Friday after a sombre start to the schedule with Formula One mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth. Leclerc had the ever-passionate fans on their feet by lapping Monza's 'Temple of Speed', celebrating its 100th anniversary, in one minute 22.410 seconds on soft tyres in the first session.

Tennis-Top-ranked Swiatek faces tough foe in Jabeur at U.S. Open final

Poland's world number one Iga Swiatek will look to underline her claim as tennis' fiercest champion when she faces off against Tunisian Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur in Saturday's final at the U.S. Open. Swiatek quickly picked up the torch from shock retiree Ash Barty earlier this year when the Australian called time on her career at 25, collecting a second French Open title during a staggering 37-match unbeaten streak.

Sport-All soccer in England postponed to mourn Queen, cricket and rugby go ahead

English soccer's ruling body postponed all fixtures until Monday as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth but cricket and rugby matches will go ahead as planned this weekend. Soccer's top flight Premier League and the English Football League (EFL) had already announced they were postponing their next round of fixtures.

Tennis-Ram and Salisbury retain U.S. Open men's doubles title

American Rajeev Ram and Britain's Joe Salisbury beat Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski 7-6(4) 7-5 on Friday to become only the second pair to retain the U.S. Open men's doubles title. Playing in their fourth U.S. Open together, Ram and Salisbury have enjoyed plenty of success at Flushing Meadows.

