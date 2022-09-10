Left Menu

Rugby-Wallabies' Beale ready for return against 'world's best' All Blacks

I feel ready now, so if given an opportunity I'll put my best foot forward." Australia's form has been mixed in Beale's absence, with Rennie's side winning two and losing two of their four games in this year's Rugby Championship to leave the Wallabies a point adrift of table toppers New Zealand.

Reuters | Updated: 10-09-2022 11:05 IST | Created: 10-09-2022 11:05 IST
Rugby-Wallabies' Beale ready for return against 'world's best' All Blacks

Australia's Kurtley Beale will look to make a rapid return to his previous form when the Wallabies face New Zealand on Thursday, after earning his first call-up since injuring a hamstring six months ago playing for French club Racing 92. Coach Dave Rennie included the 33-year-old in the squad to face the All Blacks in Melbourne in the Rugby Championship, restoring Beale for the first time since Australia lost to England at Twickenham last November.

"The key message for me from Dave is to just make sure that I'm sharp," said Beale. "I understand what he wants me to be, he wants me to make sure I've got the speed, the agility that I once had. "After a long injury it's important that I'm confident in my ability to display that. I'm just doing all I can to be ready. I feel ready now, so if given an opportunity I'll put my best foot forward."

Australia's form has been mixed in Beale's absence, with Rennie's side winning two and losing two of their four games in this year's Rugby Championship to leave the Wallabies a point adrift of table toppers New Zealand. Beale believes the challenges the team have faced in recent months will prove beneficial in the long run as the Wallabies build towards next year's World Cup in France.

"I think it's only going to help us be in a good position going into later in the year and into a World Cup year," he said. "We're on a good track here, a steady track. "We understand that we need to lift our game from last week, a disappointing loss in Sydney. The Springboks really gave it to us physically and really dictated the game up front.

"We're aware of that and the greater motivation is to play the ABs and test ourselves against... the best team in the world, I think."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Homely Yours to fast track Golden Visa process for aspirants in India

Homely Yours to fast track Golden Visa process for aspirants in India

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behind long COVID; U.S. starts enrollments in trial testing smaller dosage of monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behi...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden visit to Intel semiconductor plant to test his appeal in deep-red Ohio; Washington mayor declares public emergency over migrant arrivals from Texas, Arizona and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden visit to Intel semiconductor plant to test h...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Some Russians mourn Queen Elizabeth with flowers as Kremlin pays respects; King Charles to address a nation shaken by death of queen and more

World News Roundup: Some Russians mourn Queen Elizabeth with flowers as Krem...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022