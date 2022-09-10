Cricket-Warner rested, injured Stoinis out of Australia's final match v NZ
"David Warner has been released from the squad considering a heavy workload over the next 12 months and the series being secured," the team said in a statement. Australia white-ball captain Aaron Finch will quit the one-day format after Sunday's match in Cairns.
Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has been ruled out of Sunday's third and final one-dayer against New Zealand in Cairns with a side strain, and opener David Warner has been rested, the home side said on Saturday. Stoinis, who had sustained a "low-level side strain", would undergo rehabilitation in Perth leading into the team's tour of India later this month.
Nathan Ellis has joined the squad as Australia push for a 3-0 series sweep against their trans-Tasman rivals. "David Warner has been released from the squad considering a heavy workload over the next 12 months and the series being secured," the team said in a statement.
Australia white-ball captain Aaron Finch will quit the one-day format after Sunday's match in Cairns.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- New Zealand
- Perth
- Australia
- Marcus Stoinis
- Cairns
- India
- Aaron Finch
- David Warner
- trans-Tasman
- Stoinis
ALSO READ
Texas police arrests woman for assault on Indian Americans
AP: Locals in Chaglagam vow to fight alongside Indian army against Chinese aggression
Grand Finale of Smart India Hackathon-2022 inaugurated at Chandigarh University Gharuan
India's Adani says regulatory curbs do not restrict bid to take over NDTV
India-UK trade pact to help boost services exports: SEPC