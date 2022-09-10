Left Menu

Tennis-Early mentors cheer Tiafoe's 'unbelievable' U.S. Open run

American Frances Tiafoe's dream run at the U.S. Open this week came as little surprise to his early coaches and mentors, who told Reuters his raw talent was obvious from his first days picking up a racquet. Tiafoe executed the biggest upset of the tournament when he downed 22-times Grand Slam winner Rafa Nadal in the fourth round, raising hopes that he could help end a major title drought for the American men.

Reuters | Updated: 10-09-2022 12:40 IST | Created: 10-09-2022 12:40 IST
Tennis-Early mentors cheer Tiafoe's 'unbelievable' U.S. Open run

American Frances Tiafoe's dream run at the U.S. Open this week came as little surprise to his early coaches and mentors, who told Reuters his raw talent was obvious from his first days picking up a racquet.

Tiafoe executed the biggest upset of the tournament when he downed 22-times Grand Slam winner Rafa Nadal in the fourth round, raising hopes that he could help end a major title drought for the American men. Spanish teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz stopped him in the semi-final Friday, but his performance still sent cheers of joy through his former academy in College Park, Maryland, where a crowd of roughly 50 gathered to watch him compete.

"Very proud of him, very proud of him. He’s unbelievable," Tiafoe's childhood coach at the Junior Tennis Champions Center (JTCC), Komi Oliver Akli, told Reuters. "Hopefully he takes positives away and comes back and works harder."

Tiafoe's parents fled civil war in Sierra Leone in 1990s and eventually settled in Maryland, where his father worked as an on-site caretaker at the JTCC. Frances and his twin brother regularly stayed the night, getting to hit balls on the courts. "He always had a racquet in his hands. He was always hitting on the wall or he was always watching training," said Martin Blackman, the general manager for USTA player development, who was a coach at the JTCC from 2004 to 2008 when Tiafoe was there.

"Coaches would walk by and give him some tips, you know, but he absolutely loved it." Tiafoe was offered a full scholarship to the 10-and-under programme when he was eight. Blackman said his extraordinary run some 14 years later in New York came as little surprise.

"It's a great breakthrough for him," he said. "He's put a lot of work in." The training centre counts among its former pupils twice Grand Slam finalist Vera Zvonareva and Alison Riske-Amritraj, who reached the fourth round at Flushing Meadows this year.

At the JTCC on Friday, children hoping to follow in Tiafoe's footsteps stayed up past their bedtimes, cheering their throats raw whenever he scored a point. "The whole nation is so proud of him, so let’s see what happens next year," said Akli.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Homely Yours to fast track Golden Visa process for aspirants in India

Homely Yours to fast track Golden Visa process for aspirants in India

 India
2
World News Roundup: Some Russians mourn Queen Elizabeth with flowers as Kremlin pays respects; King Charles to address a nation shaken by death of queen and more

World News Roundup: Some Russians mourn Queen Elizabeth with flowers as Krem...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden visit to Intel semiconductor plant to test his appeal in deep-red Ohio; Washington mayor declares public emergency over migrant arrivals from Texas, Arizona and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden visit to Intel semiconductor plant to test h...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behind long COVID; U.S. starts enrollments in trial testing smaller dosage of monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022