Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tiafoe comes up short at U.S. Open but gives hope to weary American fans; Soccer-Barcelona's LaLiga spending cap raised by 800 million euros and more

Tennis-Tiafoe comes up short at U.S. Open but gives hope to weary American fans

Frances Tiafoe came up short in his quest for a U.S. Open title but he walks out of Flushing Meadows having boosted hope for the future of American men's tennis after reaching the semi-final. The United States have not produced a men's Grand Slam winner for nearly two decades after Andy Roddick hoisted a trophy at the U.S. Open, a stunning reversal of fortune since the golden years of Sampras and Agassi.

Tennis-Ruud reaches U.S. Open final with confident win over Khachanov

Norwegian Casper Ruud harnessed his mighty forehand to reach his second Grand Slam final this year, beating Russian Karen Khachanov 7-6(5) 6-2 5-7 6-2 at the U.S. Open and keeping alive his hopes of reaching the top of the world rankings. The first Norwegian man to reach the final at Flushing Meadows won an extraordinary 55-shot rally to close the first-set tie break on his way to victory at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Tennis-Relentless Alcaraz ends Tiafoe's dream run to reach U.S. Open final

Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz ended Frances Tiafoe's dream run at the U.S. Open with a 6-7(6) 6-3 6-1 6-7(5) 6-3 win to reach his first major final, where he will face Casper Ruud with the world number one ranking on the line. Despite playing into the early morning hours in his previous two five-set matches, the 19-year-old showed no signs of fatigue on Friday, racing around the court to win the hard-fought battle.

Tennis-'I will win this thing' Tiafoe vows after U.S. Open defeat

An emotional Frances Tiafoe promised to one day hoist the U.S. Open trophy after his Cinderella story came to a premature end on Friday with a semi-final loss to Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz. Tiafoe's compelling back story and sensational run in New York, including his fourth-round upset of 23-time Grand Slam champion Rafa Nadal, made him the talk of the tournament.

Soccer-Barcelona's LaLiga spending cap raised by 800 million euros

LaLiga has raised Barcelona's spending limit by 800 million euros ($803 million), bringing it out of a spending deficit after the Catalan side sold off chunks of assets to patch up its finances, the Spanish league said. Barcelona were given a cap of 96 million euros last year, which was slashed by January to minus 144 million euros - meaning the team had to find savings elsewhere to sign new players - after they ran up debts and future liabilities of 1.35 billion euros, with 673 million owed to banks.

Tennis-Going the distance: Ruud's 55-shot rally thrills U.S. Open crowd

A 55-shot, marathon rally brought fans to their feet in Flushing Meadows on Friday but nearly leveled the two men who lived through it, Norwegian Casper Ruud and Russian Karen Khachanov, competing in their U.S. Open semi-final. Fifth seed Ruud overcame Khachanov 7-6(5) 6-2 5-7 6-2 to reach his second Grand Slam championship match this year but said it took a Herculean effort after clinching the first-set tiebreak in the longest rally of the tournament by far.

Motor racing-Sainz on top in practice for Ferrari's home race

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz set the pace in practice for Ferrari's home Italian Grand Prix on Friday after a sombre start to the schedule with Formula One mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth. Leclerc had the ever-passionate fans on their feet by lapping Monza's 'Temple of Speed', celebrating its 100th anniversary, in one minute 22.410 seconds on soft tyres in the first session.

Tennis-Top-ranked Swiatek faces tough foe in Jabeur at U.S. Open final

Poland's world number one Iga Swiatek will look to underline her claim as tennis' fiercest champion when she faces off against Tunisian Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur in Saturday's final at the U.S. Open. Swiatek quickly picked up the torch from shock retiree Ash Barty earlier this year when the Australian called time on her career at 25, collecting a second French Open title during a staggering 37-match unbeaten streak.

Sport-All soccer in England postponed to mourn Queen, cricket and rugby go ahead

English soccer's ruling body postponed all fixtures until Monday as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth but cricket and rugby matches will go ahead as planned this weekend. Soccer's top flight Premier League and the English Football League (EFL) had already announced they were postponing their next round of fixtures.

Tennis-Ram and Salisbury retain U.S. Open men's doubles title

American Rajeev Ram and Britain's Joe Salisbury beat Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski 7-6(4) 7-5 on Friday to become only the second pair to retain the U.S. Open men's doubles title. Playing in their fourth U.S. Open together, Ram and Salisbury have enjoyed plenty of success at Flushing Meadows.

