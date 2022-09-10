Left Menu

Aditi adds 70 to first round 68, lies T-15 in Kroger Queen Champs

In the first round, Aditi birdied second, fifth, ninth and 12th.The best finish for Aditi this season has been T-13 at the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio in January. She also tied her second-lowest career round on the LPGA Tour.Playing with Lee, the 18-hole leader Lin backed up her opening 64 with a bogey-free four-under 68 to sit one shot back at 12-under.

PTI | Cincinnati | Updated: 10-09-2022 14:36 IST | Created: 10-09-2022 13:48 IST
Aditi adds 70 to first round 68, lies T-15 in Kroger Queen Champs
Aditi Ashok Image Credit: Twitter (@aditigolf)
  • Country:
  • United States

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok fired five birdies before dropping three bogeys for a two-under 70 in the second round to lie T-15th at the Kroger Queen Championship, presented by P&G here. Aditi played almost as well as she did in her bogey free first round, but results were somewhat different. Aditi shot four-under 68 in the first round with four birdies and no bogeys. At six-under for two rounds, Aditi is now T-15th as the LPGA Tour moves into the last quarter of the season. The highlight of Aditi's second round was a hat-trick of birdies from 12th to 14th after birdies on second and ninth. She dropped shots on par-5 fourth, par-3 eighth and then right at the end another bogey came on the Par-4 18th. In the first round, Aditi birdied second, fifth, ninth and 12th.

The best finish for Aditi this season has been T-13 at the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio in January. The current week must have been a relief for Aditi, who has had five missed cuts in the last six starts.

The first round leader Xiyu Lin witnessed a superb second round from her playing partner Jeongeun Lee, who fired a bogey-free nine-under 63. The highlight was four consecutive birdies from holes 7-10. She also tied her second-lowest career round on the LPGA Tour.

Playing with Lee, the 18-hole leader Lin backed up her opening 64 with a bogey-free four-under 68 to sit one shot back at 12-under. Her two-day total is 132.

Two-time LPGA Tour winner Ally Ewing sits in solo third spot after firing an eight-under 64 in round two. Mexico's Maria Fassi and Australia's Sarah Kemp sit in a tie for the fourth position at -10 with a logjam of players rounding out the top 10 in a tie for sixth at nine-under.

Lee has had three top-10 finishes earlier this season that all came in three consecutive starts -- a tie for ninth at the LPGA Drive On Championship at Crown Colony, a tie for fourth at the HSBC Women's World Championship and a tie for eighth at the Honda LPGA Thailand.

A total of 76 players made the cut at one-under.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Some Russians mourn Queen Elizabeth with flowers as Kremlin pays respects; King Charles to address a nation shaken by death of queen and more

World News Roundup: Some Russians mourn Queen Elizabeth with flowers as Krem...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden visit to Intel semiconductor plant to test his appeal in deep-red Ohio; Washington mayor declares public emergency over migrant arrivals from Texas, Arizona and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden visit to Intel semiconductor plant to test h...

 Global
3
Homely Yours to fast track Golden Visa process for aspirants in India

Homely Yours to fast track Golden Visa process for aspirants in India

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behind long COVID; U.S. starts enrollments in trial testing smaller dosage of monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022