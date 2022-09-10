Aditi adds 70 to first round 68, lies T-15 in Kroger Queen Champs

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok fired five birdies before dropping three bogeys for a two-under 70 in the second round to lie T-15th at the Kroger Queen Championship, presented by P&G here. Aditi played almost as well as she did in her bogey free first round, but results were somewhat different. Aditi shot four-under 68 in the first round with four birdies and no bogeys. At six-under for two rounds, Aditi is now T-15th as the LPGA Tour moves into the last quarter of the season. The highlight of Aditi's second round was a hat-trick of birdies from 12th to 14th after birdies on second and ninth. She dropped shots on par-5 fourth, par-3 eighth and then right at the end another bogey came on the Par-4 18th. In the first round, Aditi birdied second, fifth, ninth and 12th.

The best finish for Aditi this season has been T-13 at the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio in January. The current week must have been a relief for Aditi, who has had five missed cuts in the last six starts.

The first round leader Xiyu Lin witnessed a superb second round from her playing partner Jeongeun Lee, who fired a bogey-free nine-under 63. The highlight was four consecutive birdies from holes 7-10. She also tied her second-lowest career round on the LPGA Tour.

Playing with Lee, the 18-hole leader Lin backed up her opening 64 with a bogey-free four-under 68 to sit one shot back at 12-under. Her two-day total is 132.

Two-time LPGA Tour winner Ally Ewing sits in solo third spot after firing an eight-under 64 in round two. Mexico's Maria Fassi and Australia's Sarah Kemp sit in a tie for the fourth position at -10 with a logjam of players rounding out the top 10 in a tie for sixth at nine-under.

Lee has had three top-10 finishes earlier this season that all came in three consecutive starts -- a tie for ninth at the LPGA Drive On Championship at Crown Colony, a tie for fourth at the HSBC Women's World Championship and a tie for eighth at the Honda LPGA Thailand.

A total of 76 players made the cut at one-under.

