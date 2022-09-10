Motor racing-De Vries to make F1 debut as replacement for unwell Albon
Reuters | Monza | Updated: 10-09-2022 16:19 IST | Created: 10-09-2022 16:19 IST
- Country:
- Italy
Dutch driver Nyck de Vries will make his Formula One race debut in Sunday's Italian Grand Prix as replacement for Alex Albon after the Williams driver was ruled out with appendicitis.
Williams said Thai driver Albon had felt unwell on Saturday morning and was undergoing treatment after seeking medical advice at a local hospital.
De Vries, the 2019 Formula Two and 2021 Formula E champion, is the team's reserve driver.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Thai
- Nyck de Vries
- Dutch
- Williams
- Italian
- Alex Albon
- Albon
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Dutch railway workers go on strike for higher pay over soaring costs
150 migrants moved from overcrowded Dutch asylum center
Dutch set to rectify 'inhumane' conditions at asylum seeker centre -RTL
Dutch under pressure to rectify 'inhumane' conditions at asylum seeker centre
Motor racing-Latifi has a good chance of staying, says Williams boss