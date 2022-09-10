Left Menu

Motor racing-De Vries to make F1 debut as replacement for unwell Albon

Reuters | Monza | Updated: 10-09-2022 16:19 IST | Created: 10-09-2022 16:19 IST
Motor racing-De Vries to make F1 debut as replacement for unwell Albon
  • Italy

Dutch driver Nyck de Vries will make his Formula One race debut in Sunday's Italian Grand Prix as replacement for Alex Albon after the Williams driver was ruled out with appendicitis.

Williams said Thai driver Albon had felt unwell on Saturday morning and was undergoing treatment after seeking medical advice at a local hospital.

De Vries, the 2019 Formula Two and 2021 Formula E champion, is the team's reserve driver.

