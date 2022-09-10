Left Menu

Cricket-Robinson five-for puts England on top at The Oval

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-09-2022 19:37 IST | Created: 10-09-2022 19:31 IST
Cricket-Robinson five-for puts England on top at The Oval
England Cricketer Ollie Robinson (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Seamer Ollie Robinson took 5-49 as England skittled South Africa for 118 inside 37 overs in their first innings on day three of the third and final test at The Oval on Saturday. South Africa had been put in to bat by the home side on Thursday morning, but no play was possible on day one due to rain, while the second day was cancelled as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

The test is now limited to three days with the series poised at 1-1, but England have given themselves a chance of victory, with Stuart Broad also impressing with 4-41 in a dominant bowling performance from the home side. All-rounder Marco Jansen top scored for the tourists with 30 before he became Robinson's fifth wicket, caught at first slip by Joe Root.

