Left Menu

Golf-Masters champion Scheffler named PGA Tour Player of the Year

World number one Scottie Scheffler was voted PGA Tour Player of the Year on Saturday, organisers said, beating the likes of Rory McIlroy and Cameron Smith to the award.

Reuters | Updated: 10-09-2022 19:58 IST | Created: 10-09-2022 19:45 IST
Golf-Masters champion Scheffler named PGA Tour Player of the Year
American Scheffler, 26, won his maiden major at the Masters this year in addition to four other Tour victories, the most for any player during the 2021-22 season. Image Credit: Pixabay

World number one Scottie Scheffler was voted PGA Tour Player of the Year on Saturday, organisers said, beating the likes of Rory McIlroy and Cameron Smith to the award. American Scheffler, 26, won his maiden major at the Masters this year in addition to four other Tour victories, the most for any player during the 2021-22 season.

The award was voted for by fellow PGA Tour members, with Scheffler, who was also Rookie of the Year in 2020, getting 89% of the votes. "On behalf of the PGA TOUR, congratulations to Scottie on his remarkable season and his unprecedented achievements," said Tour commissioner Jay Monahan.

"Undoubtedly, one of the highest compliments a player can receive is the endorsement from his peers, and the fact that Scottie's season was both dominant and consistent spoke volumes to the membership." Northern Ireland's McIlroy also enjoyed a stellar season, winning his third FedEx Cup title while Australian Smith claimed his first major at The Open in July before defecting to the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden visit to Intel semiconductor plant to test his appeal in deep-red Ohio; Washington mayor declares public emergency over migrant arrivals from Texas, Arizona and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden visit to Intel semiconductor plant to test h...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Some Russians mourn Queen Elizabeth with flowers as Kremlin pays respects; King Charles to address a nation shaken by death of queen and more

World News Roundup: Some Russians mourn Queen Elizabeth with flowers as Krem...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behind long COVID; U.S. starts enrollments in trial testing smaller dosage of monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behi...

 Global
4
Homely Yours to fast track Golden Visa process for aspirants in India

Homely Yours to fast track Golden Visa process for aspirants in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022