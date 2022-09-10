Left Menu

Great that many players stood up, won matches for country: Babar Azam ahead of Asia Cup final

Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka in the final of the Asia Cup in Dubai on Sunday

ANI | Updated: 10-09-2022 20:29 IST | Created: 10-09-2022 20:29 IST
Great that many players stood up, won matches for country: Babar Azam ahead of Asia Cup final
Pakistan cricket team. (Photo- Iftikhar Ahmed Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Ahead of final of Asia Cup 2022 against Sri Lanka, Pakistan captain Babar Azam said it has been great for the side that throughout the tournament, many players stood up and won matches for the country. Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka in the final of the Asia Cup in Dubai on Sunday.

"When building a team, it is great for us that different players have stood up when it counts and helped the team win matches. As a captain, this is important for me, and it helps pave the path for future success for the team as well," said Azam to the media ahead of the match. "Looking back at this tournament, we have had some great matches and some tough contests. We have seen some great performances and different players have shone and won Player of the match awards," he added.

Azam said that as a team, it is their goal to perform well and win the tournament. "As a captain leading a side in a final, it is exciting. We are now just one step away from our goal of winning the trophy. Every captain and team, dreams of winning the trophy. As a team, our goal is to perform well and win the tournament," he said.

Pakistan has had a solid Asia Cup 2022 leading upto the final. They started off the campaign with a five-wicket loss to arch-rivals India in the group stage. However, they bounced back strongly in the next match against Hong Kong, skittling out the side for just 38 runs to earn a 155-run win.

With this victory, they qualified for the Super Four phase. Pakistan started their Super Four phase with a five-wicket win against India. Then they went on to secure a fighting one-wicket win against Afghanistan in a last-over thriller. They lost their final Super Four match against Sri Lanka by five wickets.

They finished the Super Four phase at the number two position in the points table with two wins in three matches. Their star-wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan is their leading run-scorer. He has scored 226 runs in five matches at an average of 56.50. Two half-centuries have come out of his bat, with the best score of 78*.

Spinner Mohammad Nawaz is the leading wicket-taker for Pakistan, having taken eight wickets at an average of 13.37 and an economy rate of 6.05. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden visit to Intel semiconductor plant to test his appeal in deep-red Ohio; Washington mayor declares public emergency over migrant arrivals from Texas, Arizona and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden visit to Intel semiconductor plant to test h...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Some Russians mourn Queen Elizabeth with flowers as Kremlin pays respects; King Charles to address a nation shaken by death of queen and more

World News Roundup: Some Russians mourn Queen Elizabeth with flowers as Krem...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behind long COVID; U.S. starts enrollments in trial testing smaller dosage of monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behi...

 Global
4
Homely Yours to fast track Golden Visa process for aspirants in India

Homely Yours to fast track Golden Visa process for aspirants in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022