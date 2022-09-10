This is one of best Asia Cups we have had: SL skipper Dasun Shanaka ahead of final

Ahead of Asia Cup 2022 final against Pakistan, Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka said that the side is very excited to play in the summit clash and as a team, this is one of his country's best Asia Cup outings. Sri Lanka and Pakistan will lock horns in the final of Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai on Sunday.

"As a team, we are very excited to play the final, and Pakistan is a very good team, all the matches have been nailbiters and we are looking forward to the final," said Shanaka to the media ahead of the final. "As a tournament, looking back, this has been one of the best Asia Cups we have had, and we are looking forward to the final," he added.

Sri Lanka has been five-time champions in Asia Cup. They won the tournament in 1986, 1997, 2004, 2008 and 2014. They are the second-most successful team in tournament history, next to India, which has won seven titles. Sri Lanka started off their Asia Cup 2022 campaign on a poor note with a loss to Afghanistan by eight wickets. But they bounced back in their next Group game, defeating Bangladesh by two wickets in a thriller, qualifying for the Super Four phase of the tournament.

Sri Lanka went on a dominating run in the Super Four phase, outdoing their competition in nail-biting matches. They started off this phase with a four-wicket win over Afghanistan. Then they defeated India by six wickets in a last-over thriller. In their final Super Four phase match, they defeated Pakistan by five wickets. They finished the Super Four phase at the top of the table with three wins in three games.

Opener Pathum Nissanka is the leading run-scorer for Sri Lanka in this tournament. He has scored 165 runs at an average of 41.25. He has scored two half-centuries, with the best score of 55*. Medium pacer Dilshan Madushanka is the leading wicket-taker for Sri Lanka in the tournament, having taken six wickets in five games at an average of 21.83 and an economy rate of 7.70. His best bowling figures of 3/24. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)