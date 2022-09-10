Motor racing-Leclerc puts Ferrari on pole for home Italian GP
Reuters | Monza | Updated: 10-09-2022 20:44 IST | Created: 10-09-2022 20:41 IST
Charles Leclerc put Ferrari on pole position for their home Italian Formula One Grand Prix at Monza on Saturday, with George Russell joining him on the front row for Mercedes.
Red Bull's runaway championship leader Max Verstappen was second fastest in qualifying but will drop down the grid for Sunday's race due to a five place penalty.
