Motor racing-Leclerc raises Ferrari hopes with Italian GP pole

Charles Leclerc took pole position for the Italian Formula One Grand Prix to send Ferrari hopes soaring on Saturday while George Russell joined him on the front row for Mercedes. Leclerc is likely to be the only driver starting where he qualified, with nine of the 20-man grid incurring penalties mainly due to power unit changes exceeding their season's allocation.

Tennis-Ruud reaches U.S. Open final with confident win over Khachanov

Norwegian Casper Ruud harnessed his mighty forehand to reach his second Grand Slam final this year, beating Russian Karen Khachanov 7-6(5) 6-2 5-7 6-2 at the U.S. Open and keeping alive his hopes of reaching the top of the world rankings. The first Norwegian man to reach the final at Flushing Meadows won an extraordinary 55-shot rally to close the first-set tie break on his way to victory at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Golf-Masters champion Scheffler named PGA Tour Player of the Year

World number one Scottie Scheffler was voted PGA Tour Player of the Year on Saturday, organisers said, beating the likes of Rory McIlroy and Cameron Smith to the award. American Scheffler, 26, won his maiden major at the Masters this year in addition to four other Tour victories, the most for any player during the 2021-22 season.

Cycling-Evenepoel poised for Vuelta title as Carapaz takes stage 20

Belgian Remco Evenepoel looked poised to claim his maiden Vuelta e Espana title after successfully defending his overall lead on Saturday's penultimate stage, which was won by Olympic champion Richard Carapaz with a brilliant solo effort. Evenepoel of Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl held an advantage in excess of two minutes over Enric Mas heading into stage 20 and faced little trouble in seeing out the day after his Spanish rival failed to close the gap despite finishing fifth.

Motor racing-Verstappen fastest in final Monza practice

Red Bull's Formula One leader Max Verstappen was fastest in final practice on Saturday for the Italian Grand Prix, but Ferrari's Charles Leclerc looked a good bet for pole position at his team's home race. Nine of the 20 drivers are carrying penalties for Sunday's race and Verstappen, who leads Leclerc by a massive 109 points in the championship after 15 of 22 races, is one of them with a drop of five places on the starting grid.

Tennis-'I will win this thing' Tiafoe vows after U.S. Open defeat

An emotional Frances Tiafoe promised to one day hoist the U.S. Open trophy after his Cinderella story came to a premature end on Friday with a semi-final loss to Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz. Tiafoe's compelling back story and sensational run in New York, including his fourth-round upset of 23-time Grand Slam champion Rafa Nadal, made him the talk of the tournament.

Motor racing-Binotto apologises for comparing Tsunoda to a tsunami

Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto apologised on Saturday for causing upset by comparing accident-prone Japanese Formula One driver Yuki Tsunoda to a tsunami. AlphaTauri's Tsunoda has had five reprimands in 15 races, and also eight penalty points on his super-licence in the last 12 months. Twelve points in a year trigger an automatic race ban.

Tennis-Going the distance: Ruud's 55-shot rally thrills U.S. Open crowd

A 55-shot, marathon rally brought fans to their feet in Flushing Meadows on Friday but nearly leveled the two men who lived through it, Norwegian Casper Ruud and Russian Karen Khachanov, competing in their U.S. Open semi-final. Fifth seed Ruud overcame Khachanov 7-6(5) 6-2 5-7 6-2 to reach his second Grand Slam championship match this year but said it took a Herculean effort after clinching the first-set tiebreak in the longest rally of the tournament by far.

Motor racing-Ferrari president backs Binotto, expects titles by 2026

Ferrari are making too many mistakes but have 'great faith' in team boss Mattia Binotto and will be Formula One champions again by 2026, company president John Elkann said on Saturday. The sport's oldest and most successful team, the only ones present since the championship started in 1950, have not won a title since 2008.

Tennis-Tireless Alcaraz on the cusp of Grand Slam glory

With poise beyond his 19 years and enviable stamina, Carlos Alcaraz faced down the crowd and Frances Tiafoe on Friday night to collect another thrilling win and reach the U.S. Open final. Despite wrapping up the latest-finishing match in tournament history in the early morning hours on Thursday, the Spaniard had plenty more in the tank on Friday, sprinting to drop shots, pounding forehands and coolly holding serve in the tense fifth set.

