Stuart Broad equals Glenn McGrath, becomes joint second most successful pacer in Tests

Broad accomplished this landmark during his side's third and final Test against South Africa at The Oval in Kennington

ANI | Updated: 10-09-2022 22:41 IST | Created: 10-09-2022 22:41 IST
Stuart Broad equals Glenn McGrath, becomes joint second most successful pacer in Tests
Stuart Broad (on left). (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
English pace veteran Stuart Broad on Saturday equalled Australian great Glenn McGrath to become the joint second-highest wicket-taking pacer in the history of Test cricket. Broad accomplished this landmark during his side's third and final Test against South Africa at The Oval in Kennington.

In the match, the bowler took the wickets of Ryan Rickelton (11), Khaya Zondo (23), Keshav Maharaj (18) and Anrich Nortje (7). Broad ended with figures of 4/41 in 12.2 overs with an economy rate of 3.32.

He is now the sixth most-successful bowler in Test cricket history, having taken 563 wickets in 159 Tests at an average of 27.84 and an economy rate of 2.94. His best bowling figures in an innings are 8/15. On the other hand, McGrath has taken 563 wickets in 124 Tests. These wickets have come at an average of 21.64 and an economy rate of 2.49. His best bowling figures are 8/24.

Meanwhile, it is England's James Anderson who is the most successful pacer in the longer format of the game. He has taken 665 wickets in 175 Tests at an average of 26.24 and an economy rate of 2.79. His best bowling figures are 7/42. The most successful bowlers in Test cricket are - Sri Lankan spin great Muttiah Muralitharan (800), late Aussie spin wizard Shane Warne (708), Anderson (665), Indian spin legend Anil Kumble (619) and McGrath (563).

Coming to the match, put to bat first by England, South Africa was bowled out by England for only 118 in 36.2 overs. Only Khaya Zondo (23) and Marco Jansen (30) could score some decent knocks for the visitors. The English pace attack demolished South African batting, with Ollie Robinson taking 5/49 while Broad took 4/41. Anderson got one wicket.

England's innings is currently in progress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

