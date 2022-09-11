Left Menu

Motor racing-Brazilian Drugovich wins Formula Two title

Updated: 11-09-2022 00:04 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

Brazilian Felipe Drugovich won the Formula Two championship at Italy's Monza circuit on Saturday but his chances of moving up to Formula One next season remain remote. The 22-year-old MP Motorsport driver clinched the title mathematically with three races to spare, despite retiring from the sprint race won by Estonian Juri Vips and having to watch from the pit wall.

There is no Brazilian driver in Formula One and Drugovich is the first to win the sport's main feeder series since Bruno Junquiera was F3000 champion in 2000. Junquiera did not race in Formula One and Drugovich, in his third year in what is seen as a generally weak F2 field, has attracted little interest from grand prix teams -- many of whom also have their own young driver programmes.

"There are a few places still available in F1, obviously it's very difficult to get that main seat," he said. "We're trying, but if not we'll try to get a reserve seat."

