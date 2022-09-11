Soccer-Inter's Brozovic grabs late goal to secure win over Torino

A late goal from Marcelo Brozovic gave Inter Milan a 1-0 win at home to Torino in Serie A on Saturday but they also had to thank goalkeeper Samir Handanovic who made several fine saves.

Croatian midfielder Brozovic managed to steer the ball past Torino keeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic from inside the area in the 89th minute after a through ball from Nicolo Barella. Inter are now in third place with 12 points from six games, two points behind leaders Napoli who beat Spezia 1-0 on Friday.

Inter were without the services of injured forward Romelu Lukaku and struggled to score against a solid Torino defence. The game was even in the first 20 minutes with Torino creating several chances while Inter were trying to gain momentum for counter-attacks.

Nikola Vlasic almost put Torino ahead in the 20th but his shot was saved by Handanovic. Torino started the second half aggressively with several chances against a passive Inter defence. Handanovic came to the rescue several times with superb saves.

Torino's Antonio Sanabria was shown a red card in the 50th minute after catching Hakan Calhanoglu's with an elbow jumping for the ball but it was downgraded to yellow after a VAR check. Inter pushed more aggressively in the last minutes of the game. Milan Skriniar could have put them in front with a header in the 75th, but Milinkovic-Savic managed to keep it out, while Lautaro Martinez headed just wide four minutes later.

Inter are now unbeaten in their last seven games against Torino in Serie A since stretching back to early 2019. Inter visit Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday before playing at Udinese next Sunday in Serie A, while Torino host Sassuolo next Saturday.

