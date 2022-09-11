HOLD-Soccer-Giroud penalty earns 10-man Milan 2-1 win at Sampdoria

A penalty by striker Olivier Giroud gave 10-man AC Milan a deserved 2-1 win at Sampdoria in Serie A on Saturday, sealing their first away victory of the season. Unbeaten Milan moved up to second place and level with leaders Napoli on 14 points from six games.

They opened the scoring in the sixth minute when Rafael Leao brilliantly set up forward Junior Messias in the box and the Brazilian put the champions in front with a low shot. Milan played a solid first half but things got complicated for the visitors after the break when they were left with 10 men after losing Leao to a second yellow card for a scissor-kick which connected with the head of defender Alex Ferrari.

Sampdoria took advantage of their numerical superiority in the 57th minute when their Serbia midfielder Filip Djuricic headed home a neat lofted pass from defender Tommaso Augello. But 10 minutes later Milan regained the lead with Giroud's spot kick after home midfielder Gonzalo Villar had handled.

Sampdoria remain in the relegation zone with two points.

