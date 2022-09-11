Left Menu

Soccer-Marseille come from behind to beat Lille 2-1

Olympique Marseille kept a grip on second place in Ligue 1 when goals by Alexis Sanchez and Samuel Gigot earned a 2-1 home win over Lille on Saturday. Lille are sixth with 10 points.

Reuters | Updated: 11-09-2022 02:36 IST | Created: 11-09-2022 02:36 IST
Olympique Marseille kept a grip on second place in Ligue 1 when goals by Alexis Sanchez and Samuel Gigot earned a 2-1 home win over Lille on Saturday. Lille took the lead after 11 minutes when Ismaily calmly steered the ball into the net on the rebound after Adam Ounas' shot hit the post.

Marseille equalised in the 25th as an unmarked Sanchez guided the ball into the net with one touch after Cengiz Under found him inside the box. Samuel Gigot put Marseille ahead on the hour when he scored from Sead Kolasinac's header following a set piece.

The win leaves Marseille level on 19 points with Paris St Germain who are top on goal difference after seven games. Lille are sixth with 10 points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

