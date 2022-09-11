Left Menu

Soccer-Atletico hit four to see off Celta in La Liga

Strikes from Angel Correa, Rodrigo de Paul, Yannick Carrasco and an Unai Nunez own goal completed the win for Diego Simeone's side, who moved up to fourth in the table with 10 points. Celta started brightly and forced debutant goalkeeper Ivo Grbic into a couple of smart stops in the home side's goal, but their finishing was too profligate throughout against an Atletico side who took their chances.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 11-09-2022 02:56 IST | Created: 11-09-2022 02:56 IST
  • Country:
  • Spain

Madrid, Sept 10 - Atletico Madrid clinically brushed aside Celta Vigo 4-1 at the Metropolitano in La Liga on Saturday. Strikes from Angel Correa, Rodrigo de Paul, Yannick Carrasco and an Unai Nunez own goal completed the win for Diego Simeone's side, who moved up to fourth in the table with 10 points.

Celta started brightly and forced debutant goalkeeper Ivo Grbic into a couple of smart stops in the home side's goal, but their finishing was too profligate throughout against an Atletico side who took their chances. Correa blasted in after nine minutes to hand Simeone's team a 1-0 lead at the break.

Five minutes after the restart De Paul, whose cushioned pass had teed up Correa's opener, doubled Atletico's advantage from the edge of the box with the help of a deflection. Carrasco made it 3-0 with a solo effort after 66 minutes before Gabriel Veiga pulled one back for the visitors with 19 minutes to play. However, they were unable to gain a foothold as Nunez deflected substitute Matheus Cunha's cross into the net to seal victory for Atletico seven minutes from the end. (Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

