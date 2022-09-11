Australia's Storm Sanders-John Peers win US Open mixed doubles title

The Australian duo Storm Sanders and John Peers defeated Kirsten Flipkens and Edouard Roger-Vasselin to win the US Open mixed doubles title on Saturday. Sanders and Peers are the first Australian duo to win a Grand Slam mixed doubles title since Jarmila Wolfe and Matt Ebden at the 2013 Australian Open.

The Australian duo defeated Kirsten Flipkens and Edouard Roger-Vasselin 4-6, 6-4, 10-7 to clinch the US Open mixed doubles crown. Sanders and Peers were the more aggressive team throughout the game, but their failure to capitalise on one of their three break points early in the first set would be the beginning of the end for them. Flipkens and Roger-Vasselin played a clearer, more orderly set, breaking in the seventh game for a 4-3 advantage and easily finishing the opening set.

The second set rolled along on serve until the Australians finally broke through. The Australian duo earned their first break of the match to seal the second set 6-4 and force a match tie-break. With the momentum in hand, the Australian team concluded the match with 45 winners to 11 unforced errors. Flipkens and Roger-Vasselin hit 23 winners to 5 unforced errors.

"I think we played really well. Even at the start, we had some opportunities on their service games early on, but couldn't quite get the break. I felt like we were playing well enough to even win the first set. Got broken on my serve. Super close, could have gone either way," WTA.com quoted Sanders as saying. "I'm super proud we backed ourselves and just played our game. We just kind of hung around, tried to enjoy the moment, too," she added.

"To be honest, I still don't think it's really sunk in. Even before the match, I just thought it was another match, it doesn't matter. Amazing opportunity and a great challenge to be playing on the biggest court in the world in a Grand Slam final. Obviously, I lost my doubles semifinal yesterday in a close one. I had to kind of let that go and just really focus on today," Sanders said. (ANI)

