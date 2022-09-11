Horseracing-Horse bred by Queen Elizabeth wins race in Baltimore
A horse bred by Queen Elizabeth won a race in the American city of Baltimore on Saturday, two days after the British monarch died following a reign spanning seven decades. 19, the day of the queen's funeral.
A horse bred by Queen Elizabeth won a race in the American city of Baltimore on Saturday, two days after the British monarch died following a reign spanning seven decades. West Newton, a six-year-old gelding, rallied from sixth place to win by a half-length, his fourth victory in 19 races.
The queen died on Thursday aged 96 at her Balmoral residence in Scotland. Horse racing was the queen's passion and she was a regular race-goer as well as an owner and breeder of racing stock.
British horse racing will resume on Sunday after all meetings were suspended for two days as a mark of respect. Racing has been cancelled on Sept. 19, the day of the queen's funeral.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
