Steve Smith has fifth-highest number of centuries among active players

Australian batter Steve Smith now has fifth-highest number of international cricket centuries amongst active players. Smith achieved this milestone during the third and final ODI against New Zealand in Cairns on Sunday.

The star Aussie batter hit a delightful 105 off 131 balls, consisting of 11 fours and one six, before he was cleaned up by Mitchell Santner. Steve Smith hit his 12th ODI century in the match. He has hit 28 centuries in Test cricket as well.

Now in 136 ODIs, Smith has scored 4,722 runs at an average of 44.13. His best individual score is 164. He has scored 12 centuries and 27 half-centuries. He joins the company of active players who have the most number of international cricket centuries. This list consists of Indian batting great Virat Kohli (71), who has most number of centuries among active players. Following him are English batter Joe Root (44), Australian veteran opener David Warner (43), Indian opener Rohit Sharma (41) and Smith himself with 40.

Sachin Tendulkar has highest number of international centuries with a total of 100 centuries. Virat Kohli (71), Australian great Ricky Ponting (71), former Sri Lanka wicketkeepeer-batter Kumar Sangakara (63) and South African all-rouder Jacques Kallis (62). Coming to the match, Australia posted a total of 267/5 in their 50 overs. Smith (105) and Marnus Labuschagne (52) and wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey (42*) scored most of their side's runs.

Pacer Trent Boult was the leading wicket-taker for New Zealand in the match with 2/25 in ten overs. (ANI)

