Aditi drops to 50th after disappointing third round in Cincinnati

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok suffered a double bogey as she finished her third round at 5-over 76 at the Kroger Queen City Championship here.Aditi, who has been playing well in patches, had an early birdie on second, but a double bogey on par-5 fourth saw her drop from a healthy T-15 to T-50.

PTI | Cincinnati | Updated: 11-09-2022 17:09 IST | Created: 11-09-2022 17:06 IST
Aditi Ashok Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Aditi, who has been playing well in patches, had an early birdie on second, but a double bogey on par-5 fourth saw her drop from a healthy T-15 to T-50. She later had a bogey on 10th and a further one on 17th followed by a double bogey in 18th. In between she birdied the 16th.

Two-time LPGA Tour winner Ally Ewing leads the pack at 16-under after firing a 5-under 67 in round three, highlighted by six birdies, three of which came in her first four holes.

Her three-day total of 200 ties Ewing's career-low on the LPGA Tour.

Ewing is also looking for her first win since last year's 2021 Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play.

Her challengers include chaser Maria Fassi, who sits one back at -15 after matching Ewing's 5-under 67 on the Moving Day. The 24-year-old made four birdies and one bogey to turn in 33, and after carding five straight pars from Nos. 10-14, she holed a flop shot on the par-5 15th for an eagle.

Sitting in solo third is Xiyu Lin after a slow-and-steady 2-under 70.

A quartet of players round out the top-five at 12-under, including last week's runner-up Megan Khang and 12-time LPGA Tour winner Ariya Jutanugarn.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

