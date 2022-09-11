Amandeep logs best result with tied 7th finish in Switzerland

India's Amandeep Drall grabbed her best result on the Ladies European Tour as she finished tied seventh at the VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open to secure her first victory on the LET.

Amandeep, who has been a multiple-time winner on her home Tour, the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour, returned cards of 67-71-70 for a total of 8-under 208.

It was an extremely steady week for Amandeep, who had just one bogey on each of three days and she also had an eagle.

Among other Indians, Diksha Dagar (71) and Vani Kapoor (71) were tied 25th and Tvesa Malik (74) was tied 39th. Interestingly Diksha and Vani had identical rounds on all three days with 70-71-71 to be 4-under 212.

England's Liz Young fired a final round of 69 (-3) at the VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open to secure her first victory on the Ladies European Tour.

The second round was completed early Saturday morning with the Englishwoman holding a one-shot lead heading into the final round.

Despite a bogey on the first, Young bounced back with birdies on the third and seventh holes to put her firmly in contention before she got a stroke of luck on the 10th to save par.

Two more birdies on 11 and 14 gave the 39-year-old a two-shot lead with four holes to play and a par on the last was enough for her to seal victory.

In her 14th season on Tour, Young has had a solid 2022 with two top-10s and two further top-15 finishes, and she knew her game was heading in the right direction.

Four-time LET winner Linn Grant finished the VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open at Golfpark Holzhäusern in second place after a final round of 69 (-3).

After her second-place finish, Grant now overtakes compatriot Maja Stark in the 2022 Race to Costa del Sol and sits at the top of the rankings.

Three players finished in a share of fourth place with Finland's Ursula Wikstrom, Germany's Alexandra Försterling and Belgium's Manon De Roey all on nine-under-par.

One shot further back, England's Annabel Dimmock recorded her best result of the season with T7 alongside India's Amandeep and France's Charlotte Liautier, while Austria's Emma Spitz rounded out the top 10 on seven-under-par.

