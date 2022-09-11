Left Menu

Cricket-Jansen gets career-best figures as South Africa move ahead

Captain Dean Elgar was 35 not out and Keegan Petersen on seven with the touring side 30 runs ahead having seen off the new ball in difficult batting conditions. The game has moved forward at pace with 20 wickets falling in four sessions after day one was washed out by rain and the second was cancelled as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-09-2022 17:46 IST | Created: 11-09-2022 17:42 IST
Cricket-Jansen gets career-best figures as South Africa move ahead
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Left-arm seamer Marco Jansen took a career best 5-35 as South Africa bowled England out for 158 early on day four of the third and final test at The Oval on Sunday, before moving into the lead on 70 for one at lunch in their second innings. Captain Dean Elgar was 35 not out and Keegan Petersen on seven with the touring side 30 runs ahead having seen off the new ball in difficult batting conditions.

The game has moved forward at pace with 20 wickets falling in four sessions after day one was washed out by rain and the second was cancelled as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth. Both teams' first innings lasted 36.2 overs as the seamers made hay on a helpful wicket, but England were frustrated in their search for a breakthrough, not helped by wayward lines that gave the visitors regular scoring opportunities.

There is still plenty in the wicket, and Elgar and fellow opener Erwee (26) rode their luck before the latter edged England captain Ben Stokes to Joe Root at first slip with the score on 58. England had resumed the day on 154 for seven, but lost their last three wickets in 13 minutes for the addition of four runs.

Kagiso Rabada (4-81) had Ollie Robinson (3) caught by Elgar at short mid-off, before Jack Leach played the ball onto his stumps off the speedster. Jansen wrapped up the innings when he claimed a first five- wicket haul in test cricket when Ben Foakes (14) edged a delivery to Petersen at third slip.

The series is poised at 1-1 after both teams won by an innings inside three days in the two previous games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: Georgian archaeologists find 1.8-million-year-old human tooth

Odd News Roundup: Georgian archaeologists find 1.8-million-year-old human to...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. taps NTSB to head future probes of any fatal space accidents; U.S. FCC to vote on new rules on space debris

Science News Roundup: U.S. taps NTSB to head future probes of any fatal spac...

 Global
3
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine troops raise flag over railway hub as advance threatens to turn into rout

WRAPUP 1-Ukraine troops raise flag over railway hub as advance threatens to ...

 Ukraine
4
Health News Roundup: For many weary Chinese, lockdown dread trumps fear of COVID; FDA receives reports of cancer linked to breast implants and more

Health News Roundup: For many weary Chinese, lockdown dread trumps fear of C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022