Rallying-Neuville wins in Greece as Hyundai sweep podium

Belgian Thierry Neuville won the Acropolis Rally in Greece on Sunday in a first one-two-three finish for South Korean manufacturer Hyundai. Neuville had led since Saturday after early pace-setter and nine-times world champion Sebastien Loeb retired due to an alternator failure.

Estonian Ott Tanak was second with Spaniard Dani Sordo completing the podium. Tanak is now 53 points behind Toyota's championship leader Kalle Rovanpera, who hit a tree on Saturday and finished outside the top 10 but took four points from the final Power stage.

The Finn can clinch the title at the next round in New Zealand if he scores eight points more than Tanak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)