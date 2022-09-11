Left Menu

Rallying-Neuville wins in Greece as Hyundai sweep podium

Tanak is now 53 points behind Toyota's championship leader Kalle Rovanpera, who hit a tree on Saturday and finished outside the top 10 but took four points from the final Power stage. The Finn can clinch the title at the next round in New Zealand if he scores eight points more than Tanak.

Reuters | Updated: 11-09-2022 17:50 IST | Created: 11-09-2022 17:47 IST
Thierry Neuville Image Credit: Wikipedia

Belgian Thierry Neuville won the Acropolis Rally in Greece on Sunday in a first one-two-three finish for South Korean manufacturer Hyundai. Neuville had led since Saturday after early pace-setter and nine-times world champion Sebastien Loeb retired due to an alternator failure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

