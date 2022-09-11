Left Menu

Rugby-South Africa's Jantjies to return home from Argentina

Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies will return to South Africa for personal reasons ahead of the Rugby Championship test against Argentina on Saturday, South African Rugby said on Sunday. The Rapport newspaper said Jantjies, who is married, and Springbok team dietician Zeenat Simjee stayed together in a guest house ahead of the squad gathering for the Rugby Championship test win over New Zealand in Nelspruit last month.

Rugby-South Africa's Jantjies to return home from Argentina
Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies will return to South Africa for personal reasons ahead of the Rugby Championship test against Argentina on Saturday, South African Rugby said on Sunday. The Rapport newspaper said Jantjies, who is married, and Springbok team dietician Zeenat Simjee stayed together in a guest house ahead of the squad gathering for the Rugby Championship test win over New Zealand in Nelspruit last month. Simjee is also to return prematurely from Argentina.

"The Springbok management are aware of reports regarding Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies and team dietician Zeenat Simjee between the training camp in Sabie and the test match against New Zealand in Mbombela earlier this year," SA Rugby said in a statement. "No team protocols were breached, but the individuals are returning to South Africa to attend to these personal reports and to eliminate any distractions to the team's preparations for the Test against Argentina."

Jantjies has been in and out of the South Africa side in recent years but did start the 25-17 loss to Australia in Adelaide last month. Reuters has attempted to reach his representatives for comment.

South Africa need victory in Buenos Aires next weekend to keep alive their hopes of winning the Rugby Championship. They trail table-topping New Zealand by two points with two rounds to play.

