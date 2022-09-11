Left Menu

AIFF, Qatar Football Association to sign MoU on strategic alliance for mutual benefit

PTI | Doha | Updated: 11-09-2022 18:33 IST | Created: 11-09-2022 18:33 IST
AIFF, Qatar Football Association to sign MoU on strategic alliance for mutual benefit
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with its Qatar counterpart on ''strategic alliance for mutual benefit'', it was announced on Sunday.

Newly-elected AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey and Secretary General Shaji Prabhakaran on Sunday met Qatar Football Association chief Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Bin Ahmed Al-Thani and General Secretary Mansoor Al-Ansari here.

''I would like to express my sincere thanks and gratitude to the QFA President for his valuable time to discuss collaboration possibilities between India and Qatar. I am sure this would be beneficial to both countries in the long run,'' Chaubey said after the meeting.

Chaubey and Prabhakaran on Friday met FIFA President Gianni Infantino to discuss the way forward for Indian football.

