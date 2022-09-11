Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan win toss, elect to field first against Sri Lanka in summit clash

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss against Sri Lanka and elected to field first in the final of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai on Sunday. Both teams have had a great journey in Asia Cup so far. Sri Lanka entered Super Four phase after a loss to Afghanistan and win against Bangladesh in Group Stages. Sri Lanka went on to win all its Super Four phase matches against Afghanistan, India and Pakistan.

Pakistan entered the Super Four phase after a loss to India and win against Hong Kong. In the next phase, Pakistan won against India and Afghanistan but lost the final clash of Super Four against Sri Lanka. SL has an edge over Pakistan because of this victory. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam also said at the toss, "We will bowl first. Looking forward to the match. Confidence level is high. We have played very well in this tournament. Every match we have new Player of the Match. Shadab, Naseem back. Usman and Hasan out."

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka said at the toss, "Would have bowled as well. But happy to bat as it's a final. Openers have stood up. Madushanka and Mahesh have been brilliant. Good sign for World Cup. Record has been good in this tournament. Same team." Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Danushka Gunathilaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka. (ANI)

