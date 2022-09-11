Left Menu

Indian team looks to bounce back in SAFF U-17 semifinal against Bangladesh

I can see it in the boys that they are motivated to prove that the result against Nepal was a temporary setback, head coach Bibiano Fernandes said.Bangladesh had made it to the semifinals by topping Group A after back-to-back wins against Sri Lanka and Maldives.Bibiano feels that it would be a tough game against Bangladesh, though he has the confidence in his boys to go out and do the job.Every team came here to win.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 11-09-2022 19:53 IST | Created: 11-09-2022 19:53 IST
Indian team looks to bounce back in SAFF U-17 semifinal against Bangladesh
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

The Indian team would look to put its disappointing loss against Nepal behind as it takes on Bangladesh in the SAFF U-17 Championship semifinal here on Monday.

Despite the loss against Nepal on Friday, India made it to the semifinals as the second-place team in Group B on the back of its 3-0 win over Bhutan in the opening match on September 5.

''We have put the disappointment of the last result behind us. The focus has not shifted to semi-finals. I can see it in the boys that they are motivated to prove that the result against Nepal was a temporary setback,'' head coach Bibiano Fernandes said.

Bangladesh had made it to the semifinals by topping Group A after back-to-back wins against Sri Lanka and Maldives.

Bibiano feels that it would be a tough game against Bangladesh, though he has the confidence in his boys to go out and do the job.

''Every team came here to win. Bangladesh are no different. They have momentum of winning both their games, and look a better side in this tournament with their aggressive approach. ''We are not taking them lightly at all. However, I am confident that we will bounce back as a team, and win,'' the India head coach said.

''Each one of us take immense pride in representing the country. The disappointment against Nepal motivates each one of us to ensure that we go out there and do the job.'' PTI PDS PDS KHS KHS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: Georgian archaeologists find 1.8-million-year-old human tooth

Odd News Roundup: Georgian archaeologists find 1.8-million-year-old human to...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. taps NTSB to head future probes of any fatal space accidents; U.S. FCC to vote on new rules on space debris

Science News Roundup: U.S. taps NTSB to head future probes of any fatal spac...

 Global
3
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine troops raise flag over railway hub as advance threatens to turn into rout

WRAPUP 1-Ukraine troops raise flag over railway hub as advance threatens to ...

 Ukraine
4
Health News Roundup: For many weary Chinese, lockdown dread trumps fear of COVID; FDA receives reports of cancer linked to breast implants and more

Health News Roundup: For many weary Chinese, lockdown dread trumps fear of C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022