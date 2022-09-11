Indian team looks to bounce back in SAFF U-17 semifinal against Bangladesh

The Indian team would look to put its disappointing loss against Nepal behind as it takes on Bangladesh in the SAFF U-17 Championship semifinal here on Monday.

Despite the loss against Nepal on Friday, India made it to the semifinals as the second-place team in Group B on the back of its 3-0 win over Bhutan in the opening match on September 5.

''We have put the disappointment of the last result behind us. The focus has not shifted to semi-finals. I can see it in the boys that they are motivated to prove that the result against Nepal was a temporary setback,'' head coach Bibiano Fernandes said.

Bangladesh had made it to the semifinals by topping Group A after back-to-back wins against Sri Lanka and Maldives.

Bibiano feels that it would be a tough game against Bangladesh, though he has the confidence in his boys to go out and do the job.

''Every team came here to win. Bangladesh are no different. They have momentum of winning both their games, and look a better side in this tournament with their aggressive approach. ''We are not taking them lightly at all. However, I am confident that we will bounce back as a team, and win,'' the India head coach said.

''Each one of us take immense pride in representing the country. The disappointment against Nepal motivates each one of us to ensure that we go out there and do the job.'' PTI PDS PDS KHS KHS

