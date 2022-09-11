Left Menu

Vinícius, Rodrygo lead perfect Madrid to win over Mallorca

Madrid was without the injured Benzema and other regular starters as coach Carlo Ancelotti rotated his squad ahead of the teams Champions League match against Leipzig on Wednesday.Mallorca got on the board first at the Santiago Bernabu Stadium with a header by Vedat Muriqi off an assist by Lee Kang-in during a set piece in the 35th minute.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 11-09-2022 20:38 IST | Created: 11-09-2022 20:38 IST
Vinícius, Rodrygo lead perfect Madrid to win over Mallorca
  • Country:
  • Spain

Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo came through in the absence of Karim Benzema to keep Real Madrid perfect this season.

Vinícius and Rodrygo scored second-half goals as Madrid came from behind to defeat Mallorca 4-1 for its fifth straight win in the Spanish league on Sunday. Madrid was without the injured Benzema and other regular starters as coach Carlo Ancelotti rotated his squad ahead of the team's Champions League match against Leipzig on Wednesday.

Mallorca got on the board first at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium with a header by Vedat Muriqi off an assist by Lee Kang-in during a set piece in the 35th minute. Madrid got the equalizer three minutes into first-half stoppage time with a well-placed shot by Federico Valverde into the top corner.

Vinícius put Madrid ahead from inside the area after a nice pass by Rodrygo in the 72nd, then Rodrygo found the net himself in the 89th after a couple of nifty moves to get past three Mallorca defenders inside the area.

Defender Antonio Rüdiger closed the scoring in stoppage time with a shot from close range after a set piece taken by Toni Kroos. Madrid is the only team in the top five European leagues with five straight victories. It hadn't won five in a row to start its season since 2009-10.

It was the seventh straight victory for Madrid in all competitions. It also defeated Eintracht Frankfurt in the final of the UEFA Super Cup and Celtic in its group opener in the Champions League.

Benzema, the team's best player last season, couldn't play against Mallorca after injuring a tendon in the team's match against Celtic in the Champions League on Tuesday. The injury was not serious but there was no official timetable for his return.

Luka Modric and Eduardo Camavinga were among the regulars who started on the bench.

The victory left Madrid two points ahead of Barcelona, which has won four in a row, including 4-0 at last-place Cádiz on Saturday. Atlético Madrid won 4-1 against Celta Vigo at home for its third league win.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: Georgian archaeologists find 1.8-million-year-old human tooth

Odd News Roundup: Georgian archaeologists find 1.8-million-year-old human to...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. taps NTSB to head future probes of any fatal space accidents; U.S. FCC to vote on new rules on space debris

Science News Roundup: U.S. taps NTSB to head future probes of any fatal spac...

 Global
3
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine troops raise flag over railway hub as advance threatens to turn into rout

WRAPUP 1-Ukraine troops raise flag over railway hub as advance threatens to ...

 Ukraine
4
Health News Roundup: For many weary Chinese, lockdown dread trumps fear of COVID; FDA receives reports of cancer linked to breast implants and more

Health News Roundup: For many weary Chinese, lockdown dread trumps fear of C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022