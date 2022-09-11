Soccer-Own goal sends Union Berlin to top of Bundesliga

Union Berlin moved two points clear of champions Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga standings after coming away from Cologne with a 1-0 win on Sunday thanks to an own goal early in the game. In a whirlwind opening to the match, Union were fortunate to take the lead in the third minute when Cologne defender Timo Huebers's attempted block on a low cross was deflected past his goalkeeper at the near post.

Cologne were unlucky to concede a penalty five minutes later when a header came off the back of Luca Kilian's elbow but goalkeeper Marvin Schwaebe saved Jordan Siebatcheu's tame spot kick to deny Union a two-goal cushion. Union had their opportunities to double the lead, with Bundesliga top scorer Sheraldo Becker's smartly taken goal from an acute angle ruled out for offside by VAR while Christopher Trimmel saw his chipped effort come off the crossbar.

Kilian's afternoon got worse when he was sent off for a second yellow card trying to stop a Union counter-attack and 10-man Cologne could not find a way past the visitors who held on for the win.

