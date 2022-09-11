Sports News Roundup: Swiatek swats aside Jabeur to claim first U.S. Open title; Verstappen wins at Monza after safety car finish and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Swiatek swats aside Jabeur to claim first U.S. Open title

World number one Iga Swiatek swept to a 6-2 7-6(5) victory over Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in the U.S. Open final on Saturday to clinch her maiden trophy at Flushing Meadows and third Grand Slam crown. Poland's Swiatek fell on her back and covered her face with her hands after prevailing in the tight second-set tiebreak, having sealed the win when fifth seed Jabeur's shot sailed long.

Motor racing-Even F1 drivers struggle with Monza grid conundrum

Formula One took time to do the maths on Saturday after an Italian Grand Prix qualifying bursting with penalties left fans and even some drivers in the dark about who would start where on Sunday. Nine of the 20 drivers had grid drops attached to their names, including three consigned to a back row that only has room for two.

Tennis-Australians Peers and Sanders clinch U.S. Open mixed doubles

John Peers and Storm Sanders became the first Australians since 2001 to claim the U.S. Open mixed doubles title with a 4-6 6-4 10-7 win over Belgian Kirsten Flipkens and France's Edouard Roger-Vasselin on Saturday. Playing in Arthur Ashe Stadium, it was their first Grand Slam title as a team. Peers previously won a men's doubles title at the 2017 Australian Open.

Motor racing-Verstappen wins at Monza after safety car finish

Red Bull's Max Verstappen dashed Ferrari's home hopes and won the Italian Grand Prix behind the safety car on Sunday to move potentially a race away from his second Formula One world championship. The Dutch 24-year-old's victory at the "Temple of Speed", in a race that ended disappointingly and to jeers from the crowd, was Verstappen's fifth in a row and 11th from 16 races this season.

Rallying-Neuville wins in Greece as Hyundai sweep podium

Belgian Thierry Neuville won the Acropolis Rally in Greece on Sunday in a first one-two-three finish for South Korean manufacturer Hyundai. Neuville had led since Saturday after early pace-setter and nine-times world champion Sebastien Loeb retired due to an alternator failure.

Mixed Martial Arts-Diaz submits Ferguson to end UFC tenure with a win

Nate Diaz scored a fourth-round submission win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 on Saturday, winning the last fight of his UFC deal in a wild bout that capped off an extraordinary week for the UFC. A backstage brawl caused Thursday's press conference to be cut short, and the card was thrown into disarray on Friday morning when Khamzat Chimaev missed the welterweight limit for his proposed main event fight against Diaz.

Motor racing-Doohan in the frame for Alpine F1 seat

Australian Jack Doohan, son of five-times motorcycle world champion Mick, is a contender to replace Fernando Alonso at the Renault-owned Alpine Formula One team, according to chief executive Laurent Rossi. The 19-year-old is doing well in his rookie Formula Two championship season and is a member of the Alpine driver academy.

Tennis-Jabeur vows to come back swinging after crushing U.S. Open defeat

Ons Jabeur struggled to hold back the tears after losing a second consecutive Grand Slam final on Saturday, but while the Tunisian said her U.S. Open defeat to Iga Swiatek was tough to take she vowed to come back swinging. The 28-year-old Tunisian, who lost her first Grand Slam title match at Wimbledon in July, was beaten 6-2 7-6(5) by world number one Swiatek at Flushing Meadows.

Tennis-Double prize up for grabs for U.S. Open winner

The stakes could not be higher in Sunday's Flushing Meadows final between Spanish teenaged phenomenon Carlos Alcaraz and Norwegian Casper Ruud, with the U.S. Open trophy and the world number one ranking awaiting the winner. The showdown between the two breakout players of 2022 is a fitting conclusion to the year's final major, which showcased the sport's bright future as it transitions out of the era of the Big Three of Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

Tennis-Alcaraz supporters have high hopes for their local hero

The club that saw Spain's tennis prodigy Carlos Alcaraz grow from a child into one of the top players on the ATP Tour have high hopes of him lifting the U.S. Open trophy on Sunday. As Javier Abenza watched some of his youngest players at Murcia's tennis school practising on the courts where he used to train side-by-side with Alcaraz, the 20-year-old coach recalls memories of his exhausting sessions with "Carlitos."

