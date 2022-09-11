Left Menu

Cycling-Evenepoel wins Vuelta a Espana for maiden Grand Tour title

Belgian Remco Evenepoel claimed the Vuelta a Espana title on Sunday for his first Grand Tour triumph, capping a dominant three weeks with one last push on the final stage from Las Rozas to Madrid that was won by Juan Sebastian Molano. The 22-year-old had all but confirmed victory after holding off his nearest rival Enric Mas on Saturday's stage 20 and finished the job with ease as he rolled into the Spanish capital flanked by his Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl team mates.

Mas of Movistar settled for second place overall while UAE Team Emirates' Juan Ayuso completed the podium. Evenepoel is the first Belgian winner of a Grand Tour since Johan De Muynck at the 1978 Giro d' Italia and the youngest Vuelta champion since Angelino Soler in 1961.

