Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:20 PM EDT on Sunday

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday: NFL

Sunday's schedule Saints at Falcons, 1 p.m.

49ers at Bears, 1 p.m. Steelers at Bengals, 1 p.m.

Eagles at Lions, 1 p.m. Patriots at Dolphins, 1 p.m.

Ravens at Jets, 1 p.m. Jaguars at Commanders, 1 p.m.

Browns at Panthers, 1 p.m. Colts at Texans, 1 p.m.

Giants at Titans, 4:25 p.m. Packers at Vikings, 4:25 p.m.

Chiefs at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. Raiders at Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Buccaneers at Cowboys, 8:20 p.m.

Report: Lamar Jackson rejected Ravens' $250M offer Lamar Jackson turned down a $250 million extension offer from the Baltimore Ravens, ESPN reported Sunday.

Report: Bucs don't expect Rob Gronkowski to unretire The Tampa Bay Buccaneers think retired tight end Rob Gronkowski is done with football, ESPN reported Sunday.

Saints WR Michael Thomas active vs. Falcons New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas was active Sunday for the first time since December 2020.

Report: Rams had eyes on 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo The Los Angeles Rams explored acquiring quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo from the San Francisco 49ers this summer, ESPN reported Sunday.

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins (knee) inactive vs. Jets The Baltimore Ravens are being cautious with running back J.K. Dobbins, and he won't play in Sunday's season opener against the New York Jets.

49ers TE George Kittle (groin) inactive vs. Bears San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle was inactive for Sunday's soggy season opener at Chicago.

Commanders DT Phidarian Mathis carted off field Washington Commanders rookie defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis left the field on a cart after a first-quarter injury to his left leg Sunday.

BASEBALL Sunday's MLB schedule

Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m. Washington at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m. St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 1:40 p.m. L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m. Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m. Toronto at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 4:10 p.m. Atlanta at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 8:08 p.m.

Yankees OF Harrison Bader (foot) to start rehab assignment Outfielder Harrison Bader is coming closer to making his Yankees debut.

Phillies reinstate RHP Seranthony Dominguez from IL The Philadelphia Phillies reinstated reliever Seranthony Dominguez from the 15-day injured list Sunday.

Twins place RHP Chris Archer (pectoral) on IL The Minnesota Twins put right-hander Chris Archer on the 15-day injured list Sunday with right pectoral tightness.

Rangers call up RHP Tyson Miller, DFA Kohei Arihara The Texas Rangers selected the contract of right-hander Tyson Miller from Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday.

A's call up RHP Collin Wiles, DFA Domingo Tapia The Oakland Athletics selected the contract of right-hander Collin Wiles from Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL Nebraska fires Scott Frost after 1-2 start

Nebraska fired coach Scott Frost on Sunday amid a 1-2 start to the season and after a stunning loss to Georgia Southern on Saturday.

- - Report: Texas QB Quinn Ewers out 4-6 weeks

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers will be sidelined four to six weeks with an injury sustained in Saturday's 20-19 loss to top-ranked Alabama, ESPN reported Sunday.

- - - - WNBA

Sunday's schedule Finals Game 1: Connecticut at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.

- - - - MOTORSPORTS

Sunday's schedule NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas, 3 p.m.

Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, 6 p.m.

GOLF Sunday's schedule

LPGA -- Kroger Queen City Championship Champions -- Ascension Charity Classic

- - - - TENNIS

Sunday's schedule ATP -- U.S. Open men's final

- - - - ESPORTS

Sunday's schedule CS:GO -- ESL Pro League Season 16

Overwatch League -- Summer Showdown League of Legends - LCS Summer Split playoffs

