Soccer-Serie A talking points

Talking points from the Serie A weekend: MILAN SCORE FIRST

AC Milan's hard-fought win at Sampdoria on Saturday eased some of coach Stefano Pioli's worries as unlike in the majority of their games so far, his side opened the scoring. The defending Serie A champions, who conceded first in four of their previous six matches in all competitions, earned their first away win to move level with Napoli and Atalanta on 14 points at the top of the standings.

Milan host Napoli next Sunday in an early battle between title contenders. However, Pioli has a new set of problems to address. Forward Rafael Leao, who contributed to Milan's opening goal at Sampdoria with an assist -- and has three goals with as many assists in Serie A this season -- will be absent following a red card on Saturday.

Ante Rebic has also yet to recover from a muscle injury. "Rebic's absence in the same position as Leao is also likely," Pioli said.

INZAGHI HAS A WELCOME GOALKEEPING SELECTION PROBLEM Inter Milan's 1-0 win over Torino on Saturday was far from convincing but at least coach Simone Inzaghi seems to be spoilt for choice in the goalkeeping department.

Samir Handanovic was man of the match for Inter, with several world-class saves that stopped Torino in their tracks. Handanovic's form gives Inzaghi, who started with 26-year-old Andre Onana in the 2-0 midweek home defeat by Bayern Munich in the Champions league group stage, a selection dilemma.

Slovenian Handanovic is currently the first choice but is now 38 years old. Cameroon international Onana, 26, will be a central part of the team in future and it could be the moment to start looking forward after an inconsistent start to the season for Inter. But as long as Handanovic keeps performing like he did against Torino, it will be hard to leave him on the bench.

GENERATIONAL CHANGE IN ATALANTA FRONT LINE Atalanta striker Luis Muriel looked visibly irritated after being substituted in the 56th minute of their 1-1 Serie A draw with Cremonese at home.

The Colombia International has just returned from a knee injury and was replaced by Danish 19-year-old Rasmus Hojlund. The injuries of Muriel and fellow Colombian Duvan Zapata (both 31 years old) might allow coach Gian Piero Gasperini to start establishing a younger generation up front.

Still, as Muriel showed against Cremonese, the change might not go smoothly. "Muriel had a good game, but in attack, there are players who can give liveliness," Gasperini said.

"In other teams, he would play even less. "But I understand that you can be dissatisfied after so many years. It is one of the things that need to be resolved."

ARE JUVE STILL IN THE RACE? Dogged by injuries, Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri may be wondering if his side will still be in the title hunt when Serie A breaks for the World Cup in November.

Their 2-2 draw against Salernitana at home on Sunday showed they are struggling for consistency in midfield and a killer instinct in front of the goal. There would seem to be no quick solution to get the team back on track and by the time the injured Federico Chiesa, Paul Pogba and Angel Di Maria all are back on the field, Juve might already be too far behind in the title race.

