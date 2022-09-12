Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Bucs popular road favorite ahead of opener in Dallas

Asking a pieced-together offensive line to protect the NFL's oldest player feels like a recipe for disaster. Instead of considering another retirement, quarterback Tom Brady said he expects "great things" from his blockers as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers open the season Sunday night against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas.

Cricket-Sri Lanka win Asia Cup after Rajapaksa, Hasaranga heroics

Sri Lanka were crowned Asia Cup champions for the sixth time after Bhanuka Rajapaksa's batting pyrotechnics and Wanindu Hasaranga's all-round brilliance secured their 23-run victory against Pakistan in the final on Sunday. Player-of-the-match Rajapaksa smashed an unbeaten 71 to help Sri Lanka weather a top order collapse and reach 170-6 at the Dubai International Stadium.

Activist investor Dan Loeb backs off from asking Disney to sell ESPN

Billionaire activist investor Daniel Loeb backed off from pushing Walt Disney Co to spin off ESPN, saying he has a "better understanding" of the sports television network's potential for growth. This comes after Disney Chief Executive Bob Chapek reaffirmed the value of ESPN to the media company.

Tony La Russa says return to White Sox remains uncertain

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa, who has not managed his club in nearly two weeks because of a heart condition, recently had a pacemaker inserted, the Associated Press reported Sunday. La Russa, 77, last managed the club Aug. 28 and his return to the bench remains "uncertain."

Motor racing-Verstappen wins at Monza after safety car finish

Red Bull's Max Verstappen dashed Ferrari's home hopes and won the Italian Grand Prix behind the safety car on Sunday to move within reach of his second Formula One world championship. The Dutch 24-year-old's victory at the "Temple of Speed", in a race that ended disappointingly and to boos from the crowd, was Verstappen's fifth in a row and 11th from 16 races this season.

Tennis-Siniakova and Krejcikova storm back to win U.S. Open doubles title

Dominant Czech duo Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova rallied to beat Caty McNally and Taylor Townsend 3-6 7-5 6-1 on Sunday and collect their third Grand Slam doubles title of the year and sixth overall. The Americans led by a set and 4-1 before the Tokyo Olympic gold medallists stormed back to complete their career "Golden Slam" with their maiden triumph in New York.

Tennis-Alcaraz wins U.S. Open, ascends to world number one

Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz beat Norway's Casper Ruud 6-4 2-6 7-6(1) 6-3 in the U.S. Open final on Sunday to win his maiden Grand Slam title and rise to world number one for the first time. Alcaraz, 19, fell to his back and cupped his hands to his face, rolling over before jumping up to offer a hug at the net to Ruud.

Cycling-Evenepoel wins Vuelta a Espana for maiden Grand Tour title

Belgian Remco Evenepoel claimed the Vuelta a Espana title on Sunday for his first Grand Tour triumph, capping a dominant three weeks with one last push on the final stage from Las Rozas to Madrid that was won by Juan Sebastian Molano. The 22-year-old had all but confirmed victory after holding off his nearest rival Enric Mas on Saturday's stage 20 and finished the job with ease as he rolled into the Spanish capital flanked by his Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl team mates.

Golf-Inspired Lowry edges Rahm and McIlroy to win BMW PGA Championship title

Ireland's Shane Lowry produced a masterful third round to win the BMW PGA Championship on Sunday, his first title since winning the 2019 Open. Lowry found a birdie on the par-five 18th at Wentworth for a blemish-free 65 to reach 18 under for his three rounds, one ahead of Spaniard Jon Rahm who had earlier set the course alight with a dazzling 62.

Motor racing-Team by team analysis of the Italian Grand Prix

Team by team analysis of Sunday's Italian Grand Prix at Monza, round 16 of the 22-race Formula One world championship (listed in championship order): RED BULL (Max Verstappen 1, Sergio Perez 6)

