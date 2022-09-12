Left Menu

Carlos Alcaraz tops Casper Ruud in 4-set US Open men's final

Carlos Alcaraz beat Casper Ruud 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 1, 6-3 in the U.S. Open final to collect his first Grand Slam title at age 19 and become the youngest man to lead the ATP rankings. He is also the youngest mens champion at the U.S. Open since Pete Sampras was 19 in 1990.QUOTE OF THE DAY Im hungry for more. Alcaraz.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 12-09-2022 09:18 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 09:18 IST
Carlos Alcaraz tops Casper Ruud in 4-set US Open men's final

Carlos Alcaraz beat Casper Ruud 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-3 in the U.S. Open final to collect his first Grand Slam title at age 19 and become the youngest man to lead the ATP rankings. A pivotal moment came when Alcaraz faced two set points while serving down 6-5 in the third. But Alcaraz erased each of those point-from-the-set opportunities for Ruud with the sort of quick-reflex, soft-hand volleys he repeatedly displayed. Alcaraz then was much better in the tiebreaker and got the one break he needed in the fourth set.

SUNDAY'S WEATHER Rain. High of 79 degrees Fahrenheit (26 degrees Celsius). The roof at Arthur Ashe Stadium was closed.

SUNDAY'S RESULTS Men's Singles Final: No. 3 seed Carlos Alcaraz of Spain beat No. 5 seed Casper Ruud of Norway 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-3.

Women's Doubles Final: No. 3 seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova beat Caty McNally and Taylor Townsend 3-6, 7-5, 6-1.

STAT OF THE DAY 19 years, 4 months — Carlos Alcaraz's age, making him the youngest player to reach No. 1 in the ATP computerized rankings since they were introduced in 1973. He is also the youngest men's champion at the U.S. Open since Pete Sampras was 19 in 1990.

QUOTE OF THE DAY “I'm hungry for more.” — Alcaraz.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolescent eating

Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolesce...

 United States
2
Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

United States
3
Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong schools; New York to ramp up polio vaccinations after virus found in wastewater and more

Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong scho...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court's Sotomayor lets Yeshiva University bar LGBT student club for now; As Biden touts Ohio Intel plant, Rep. Tim Ryan questions his 2024 plans and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court's Sotomayor lets Yeshiva Univer...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022