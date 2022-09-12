Aditi finishes T-58 at Kroger Queen City Golf on LPGA

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok shot a below-par 74 in the final round to finish a disappointing tied 58th at the Kroger Queen City Championship in the LPGA Tour's return to Cincinnati. The Indian on Sunday had a tame end to a week that began in a promising manner. Aditi, who finished fourth at the Tokyo Olympics, started the week with 68-70 but faltered on the weekend with scores of 76-74.

Aditi, who had suffered two double bogeys a day earlier, had three bogeys and just one birdie on the final day.

Ally Ewing had a superb run of consecutive birdies on Sunday as she closed with a seven-under 65 and held off Xiyu Lin (65) by a stroke to win the title. Ewing now has three career wins, one in each of the last three years, though she came into this tournament without a top-10 finish in 2022.

The 29-year-old American played bogey-free on a rain-softened course and was pushed to the very end by Lin, who birdied two of her last three holes for a 65.

Maria Fassi of Mexico fired a 71 and finished alone in third, her best LPGA result.

The 26-year-old Lin from China, who goes by ''Janet'' is still looking for her first win.

Ewing has reached the CME Group Tour Championship for the top 60 players every year since 2017, and this year was looking bleak without a top 10. She was at No. 70 in the Race to CME Globe, and the victory takes her to No. 30 and assures her spot in Naples, Florida, in the season finale in November.

