Sports News Roundup: Cricket-New Zealand leave Australia frustrated again; Tennis-No title but Ruud takes self-belief from U.S. Open and more

Cricket-New Zealand leave Australia frustrated again

A despondent New Zealand face a period of introspection on home soil after a stinging white-ball series loss against Australia rocked the Black Caps' confidence ahead of the T20 World Cup. Australia's 25-run victory in the third ODI in Cairns on Sunday completed a 3-0 series sweep after New Zealand squandered winning positions in the first two matches.

Tennis-No title but Ruud takes self-belief from U.S. Open

Casper Ruud fell short in his bid to lift the U.S. Open trophy on Sunday after losing 6-4 2-6 7-6(1) 6-3 to Carlos Alcaraz but the Norwegian said the tournament had helped cement his belief he will win a Grand Slam one day - as long as he avoids a Spaniard in the final. Ruud was unable to match Spanish teen Alcaraz's firepower at Arthur Ashe Stadium, the defeat coming months after he fell to another Spaniard, Rafa Nadal, at the French Open in his first Grand Slam final.

Cycling-Evenepoel sets sights on Tour de France, Giro after winning Vuelta

Belgian Remco Evenepoel has his sights set on winning the Tour de France and the Giro d'Italia after claiming the Vuelta a Espana title on Sunday for his first Grand Tour triumph. The 22-year-old had all but confirmed victory after holding off his nearest rival Enric Mas on Saturday's stage 20 and finished the job with one last push on the final stage from Las Rozas to Madrid.

Tennis-Alcaraz rediscovers the joy of tennis at U.S. Open

With a mighty serve and beaming grin, Carlos Alcaraz rocketed to the pinnacle of men's tennis at the U.S. Open on Sunday, a remarkable turnaround for the 19-year-old just weeks after he said he had lost some of his joy for the sport. The New York crowd had taken the Spanish teen to their hearts last year when he became the youngest man to reach a U.S. Open quarter-final.

Tennis-Krejcikova and Siniakova want more after career Golden Slam

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova completed the career 'Golden Slam' by winning the U.S. Open women's doubles title on Sunday and the Czech duo have no intention of breaking up a winning team. The pair fought back to beat unseeded Americans Caty McNally and Taylor Townsend 3-6 7-5 6-1 at Arthur Ashe Stadium to pick up their sixth Grand Slam doubles title together.

Golf-LIV golfer Reed 'felt welcome' at BMW PGA Championship

American Patrick Reed said he "felt welcome" at the BMW PGA Championship in spite of his decision to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series, adding that he was hoping to play at the next edition of the tournament. The DP World Tour tournament was overshadowed by the presence of 17 golfers who have signed up for the divisive LIV Tour, with PGA Tour players criticizing their LIV counterparts.

Cricket-Asia Cup win will help T20 World Cup preparation, says Sri Lanka captain

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka said winning the Asia Cup will help the team's preparation for next month's Twenty20 World Cup, while batsman Bhanuka Rajapaksa labeled the achievement as a "great win" for the island nation amid their economic crisis. Sri Lanka won the Asia Cup for the sixth time on Sunday after Rajapaksa's batting masterclass and Wanindu Hasaranga's all-around brilliance secured their 23-run victory against Pakistan in the final.

Cycling-Pogacar buoyed by Montreal win ahead of world championships

Tour de France runner-up Tadej Pogacar said his victory at the GP de Montreal on Sunday has left him "happy and confident" in the build-up to the UCI Road World Championships in Australia. Slovenia's Pogacar, who narrowly missed out on a third successive Tour de France title this year, held off Belgian Wout van Aert to claim the win in Montreal.

Cricket-Pakistan coach Saqlain backs Babar and Rizwan after Asia Cup loss

Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq dismissed concerns about captain Babar Azam's form and found nothing wrong with opener Mohammad Rizwan's batting approach after their loss to Sri Lanka in Sunday's Asia Cup final in Dubai. Babar, currently the second-ranked Twenty20 (T20) batsman in the world behind teammate Rizwan, managed only 68 runs in six innings and his form would be a concern ahead of the 20-overs World Cup in Australia beginning next month.

Tennis-List of U.S. Open men's singles champions

List of U.S. Open men's singles champions since the tournament began in 1881: 2022 - Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) beat Casper Ruud (Norway) 6-4 2-6 7-6(1) 6-3

