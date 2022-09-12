Soccer-English Football League says matches to return from Tuesday

The English Football League, which manages the three divisions below the Premier League, said on Monday that matches will return as scheduled from Tuesday after the last round of games were postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

"A minute's silence will be held before matches, with black armbands to be worn by participants, flags to be flown at half-mast and the National Anthem to be played in stadiums," it said in a statement.

