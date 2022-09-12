Nagaland, Manipur, Chandigarh and Jharkhand in semis of 61st Subroto Cup Boys U-14

Schools from Nagaland, Manipur, Chandigarh and Jharkhand, made the semi-finals of the 61st Subroto Cup Boys U-14 tournament, after quarter-final victories in the national capital here. It began at Subroto Park Football Ground (SPFG) early in the morning with Greenwood School, Dimapur, Nagaland, overwhelming Mingmang Nalbari High School, Assam, 7-0. Yilasielie scored a hat-trick for the winners getting on board in the seventh, 22nd and 35th minute of the game. The other goals were scored by Limathung (12), Yiselie (19), Kevespa (37) and Vibito (50).

Heirok Higher Secondary School, Imphal, Manipur, then swept NNMHSS, Chelembra, Kerala, 6-0 to win the second quarters on the same ground. L Bikramjit (06, 26) and J. Likson (28, 33) got a brace of goals while A. Seitam (10) and A. Johnson (50) got the other two. Action then moved to the Ambedkar Stadium where Government Model High School, Chandigarh, beat Government Chawngfianga Middle School 1-0. Tines scored the winner for the Chandigarh team.

In the fourth and final quarter-final Barway High School, Chainpur in Gumla, Jharkhand, also won 1-0 against MIHMYNTDU RC EVE SEC School, Meghalaya. Samir Soren scored the winning goal in the ninth minute of the match. The semis are lined up for September 13, 2022. In the first at SPFG, Greenwood, Nagaland will take on Heirok, Manipur. In the second at the Ambedkar, Government Model, Chandigarh will clash against Barway, Jharkhand. (ANI)

